NORTH EAST — A woman remained jailed Wednesday after she allegedly assaulted two Maryland State Police troopers in the wake of her drunken-driving arrest near North East on Christmas Day, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Investigators identified the suspect as Danielle Nicole Grant, 28, of Perryville.
Court records allege that the investigation leading to Grant’s arrest was spurred by Grant attempting to drive a car equipped with an ignition locking system, which prevents the vehicle from running when the person behind the steering wheel has been drinking alcoholic beverages.
Scheduled for a March 12 trial, Grant is facing four misdemeanor charges, including two counts of second-degree assault, which, if convicted, is punishable by up to 10 years in prison per offense, court records show. Grant remained in the Cecil County Detention Center without bond on Wednesday, two days after her bail review hearing, according to court records.
MSP Tfc. Siemek responded to the Northeast Plaza shopping center parking lot at approximately 8 p.m. on Dec. 25, after receiving a complaint regarding a suspicious vehicle that was seen “moving a few feet at a time, honking its horn, and turning off and on several times,” police reported.
While speaking with Grant, the trooper noticed a strong odor of alcohol coming from the suspect and that her eyes were “bloodshot, watery and glassy,” police said. Siemek also noticed that Grant’s speech was “significantly slurred” as she “struggled to form cognitive sentences and statements,” police added.
“Grant admitted to consuming alcohol earlier in the evening and (that she) was having trouble re-starting her vehicle due to an equipped Ignition Interlock System. Grant was asked if she would be willing to perform standardized field sobriety tests, to which she refused. Grant became argumentative, violent, (and) resistive,” court records allege.
The trooper arrested Grant at that point on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and then drove her to the nearby North East Barrack for processing, court records show.
A short time later, while in a holding cell at that barrack, Grant allegedly removed her jeans and underwear and pulled out a plastic baggie that she had hidden inside of her vagina, police said. The baggie contained several white, chalky pills, which Grant then ingested, police added.
Troopers immediately removed Grant from the holding cell and conducted an additional search, to prevent her from ingesting other substances and running the risk of harming herself, police reported.
Grant allegedly tried to punch Siemek in the face but missed, before pushing him away, according to charging documents, which further indicate that Grant was “flailing her arms, screaming and spitting.”
When MSP Sgt. Spayd arrived to assist Siemek, Grant allegedly kicked the sergeant in the left leg and then made an errant kick at Siemek, court records allege.
“After Grant was controlled and detained, she admitted to ingesting an undisclosed amount of Xanax that she had concealed . . . to prevent further prosecution (for additional charges) and to ‘get high’,” according to charging documents.
In addition to possession of a controlled and dangerous substance and the two counts of second-degree assault, Grant is charged with altering physical evidence to avoid criminal prosecution, which relates to her allegedly swallowing the pills before investigators could discover them, court records show.
