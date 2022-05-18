GLASGOW, Del. — A Cecil County man is facing several charges after investigators found him “unclothed” at the scene of single-vehicle crash near Peoples Plaza over the weekend and then confiscated two loaded handguns, more than three-quarters of an ounce of suspect crack cocaine and other evidence, according to the Delaware State Police.
Investigators identified Tyree Jordan, 36, of Elkton, as the the suspect.
The investigation leading to Jordan’s arrest started at approximately 11:40 p.m. on Sunday, when DSP troopers rushed to the 2500 block of Pulaski Highway (Route 40) after receiving an emergency dispatch regarding a single-vehicle crash
“Upon arrival, troopers observed a male subject unclothed, standing in the roadway,” a DSP spokesperson said, adding that investigators determined that Jordan had been the driver of the vehicle involved in the crash and that he was “under the influence of an unknown substance.”
Police reported that Jordan was taken into custody without incident at the crash scene and that he was transported to Christiana Hospital in Delaware, where he received medical treatment.
While searching Jordan’s vehicle, investigators found and seized two loaded 9mm handguns, about 22 grams of suspect crack cocaine, about two grams of cocaine, approximately a half-gram of suspect methamphetamine and about .385 grams of suspect heroin, police said. There are approximately 28 grams in one ounce.
In addition, police added, investigators found and confiscated $2,000 in “suspected drug proceeds” and 10 suspect prescription sedative pills.
Referring to the two loaded 9mm handguns that investigators found in the suspect vehicle, the DSP spokesperson reported, “a computer inquiry also revealed Jordan is a person prohibited from possessing a weapon.”
Jordan is charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person prohibited, carrying a concealed deadly weapon and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance (illegal drug) — all of which are felonies, according to police.
He also is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of possession of a controlled substance, which are misdemeanors, police reported.
After Jordan’s arraignment, he was committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution in Wilmington, Del. in lieu of $62,000 cash bond, according to police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.