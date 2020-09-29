NORTH EAST — A traffic stop on Interstate 95 near North East on Thursday led to investigators seizing more than 90 pounds of suspect marijuana with an estimated street value of $186,800 - marking the second confiscation of multiple kilos of that drug on that highway in two days, according to Cecil County District Court records.
In the latest incident, which also resulted in two arrests, Maryland State Police Cpl. McNeely stopped a Lexus GS350 for speeding on southbound I-95, about a half mile south of the North East exit, at approximately 11:30 a.m. Thursday, court records show.
Investigators identified the driver as Kelvin Huang and his front-seat passenger as Jiancheng Wu, both of whom are 29-year-old Brooklyn, N.Y., residents.
During the traffic stop, McNeely noticed "numerous indicators of criminal activity," prompting him to dispatch MSP Cpl. Hirsch and his specially trained scent dog, K9 Pascal, police said. (To preserve the integrity of future investigations, law enforcement officers typically do not publicly detail indicators of criminal activity.)
During a sniff-scan of the Lexus' exterior, police added, K9 Pascal alerted to the presence of illegal drugs, which led to a probable-cause search of that vehicle.
Searchers confiscated numerous heat-sealed bags containing a combined weight of 93.4 pounds of suspect marijuana, which translates to roughly 46 kilos, after finding them inside two large boxes that were on the rear seats, court records allege. There are 2.2 pounds in one kilo.
"During the traffic stop it was learned that the (suspects) were en route from New York to Washington, D.C.," according to charging documents, which further allege that the FedEx shipping labels on the two boxes indicated that the containers had been shipped from an address in Daly City, Calif. to two addresses in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Huang and Wu are facing the same four charges, three of which are felonies, including importing between five to 45 kilos of marijuana into the state and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, court records show.
Scheduled for a Tuesday bail review hearing and an Oct. 26 preliminary hearing, Huang and Wu both remained in the Cecil County Detention Center without bond, as of Monday, according to court records.
McNeely arrested Huang and Wu at the traffic stop scene, which is about a half-mile away from where MSP Sgt. Conner stopped a southbound Hyundai Tuscon for traffic violations at approximately 10:20 a.m. on Wednesday - some 25 hours earlier - and then confiscated 69.8 pounds of suspect marijuana with an estimated street value of $140,000, police reported.
That probable-cause search occurred after Conner, who had noticed indicators of criminal activity, dispatched Hirsch and K9 Pascal to the scene and, in turn, K9 Pascal alerted to the presence of illegal drugs while performing a sniff-scan outside the Tuscon, according to charging documents.
Conner arrested the driver and sole occupant of that vehicle, Christian A. Ventura-Vasquez, 36, of Cockeysville, court records show.
The heat-sealed bags holding the 69.8 pounds of suspect marijuana - which translates to about 34 kilos - were inside three "large laundry bags" found inside the vehicle, police reported.
“Evidence and statements made by the defendant (Ventura-Vasquez) indicate that the marijuana was being transported from New Jersey to Maryland . . . Based on the sheer amount of the marijuana seized show an indication to distribute and is clearly over the 11 kilogram threshold for importation,” Conner reports in his written statement of probable cause.
Scheduled for an Oct. 21 preliminary hearing, Ventura-Vasquez also is facing four charges, three of which are felonies, including importing five to 45 kilograms of marijuana into the state and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, court records show.
Ventura-Vasquez, whose bail review hearing was held on Thursday, remains in the Cecil County Detention Center without bond, according to court records.
