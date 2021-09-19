LEWES, Del. - Two Cecil County men are facing theft charges after Delaware State Police investigators allegedly caught them in Lewes, Del. with a piece of commercial construction equipment that had been reported stolen, police reported.
Investigators identified the suspects as Roy H. Hanna, 30, of Elkton; and George W. Whiteman, 52, of North East.
The investigation leading to the arrests of Hanna and Whiteman started at approximately 8:15 p.m. on Wednesday, when a representative of the Blue Heron Construction Company contacted DSP after receiving information that the company's Ditch Witch SK800 had been removed from the clubhouse parking lot at Middle Creek Preserve, Angola Beach, police said.
Moreover, police added, it was reported that the stolen piece of construction equipment had been spotted in the Lewes BP gas station parking lot in the 1700 block of Coastal Highway in Lewes.
DSP troopers then went to that gas station parking lot, where they found a white 2021 Dodge Ram pickup truck that had an attached trailer, which had "the stolen Ditch Switch SK800 on it," police alleged.
Troopers spoke with Hanna, who was in the driver's seat of the suspect pickup truck, and Whiteman, who was his front-seat passenger, police said. Troopers arrested the two suspects at the scene without incident and then drove them to DSP's Troop 7 station for processing, police added.
Hanna and Whiteman are each charged with theft of property valued at more than $1,500 and second-degree conspiracy, both of which are felonies, and third-degree criminal trespass, according to police.
Both men are free after posting $5,500 bonds, police reported.
