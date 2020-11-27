ELKTON - A teen remained jailed on Friday after investigators confiscated more than $400 in alleged counterfeit cash from him while serving an arrest warrant at his Elkton-area residence, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Investigators identified the suspect as John David Matthew Wells, 19, of the unit block of Manassa Drive.
Wells is charged with making counterfeit currency, which is a felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia - a count relating to a hypodermic needle that investigators found hidden in Wells' clothing after taking him into custody, court records show.
Scheduled for a Feb. 11 trial, Wells remained in the Cecil County Detention Center in lieu of $5,000 bond on Friday, two days after his bail review hearing, according to court records.
Investigators arrested Wells on Tuesday after Cecil County Sheriff's Office deputies had gone to his Manassa Drive residence while conducting a warrant service at that address, police reported. Information regarding that arrest warrant for Wells was unavailable, as of Friday.
"The sheriff's office received an anonymous tip from a concerned citizen, via a tip hotline, that Wells was residing currently at this location with his brother," court records show.
CCSO investigators then confirmed that information through the agency's Record Management System, police noted.
"Wells was located hiding within the residence and (was) placed into custody . . . A large quantity of cash, including $50 and $20 bills, was located on Wells' person. When the cash was pulled out of Wells' pocket, he spontaneously uttered that the bills were fake," court records allege.
Investigators confiscated the purported bogus cash, which totaled $410, police reported.
"Through my knowledge and experience as a law enforcement officer . . . I was able to identify that the bills were indeed fictitious due to the color of the ink on the bills and the feel of the paper used to print the money on," CCSO Det. Kyle Pattman, the arresting deputy, outlines in his written statement of probable cause.
After transporting the suspect to CCSO's headquarters near Elkton, Pattman conducted an additional pat-down search of Wells, before placing him into a holding cell, police said. During that check, police added, Pattman found a needle "tucked under the ankle cuff" of the sweatpants that Wells was wearing - a discovery that was incongruent with information Wells had provided the investigator before the search.
"Wells had been asked several times previously if he had any narcotics or contraband on him, and (he was) specifically asked about any needles that may be on or about his person. Wells indicated that he did not have any needles on or about his person," court records allege.
