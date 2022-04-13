ELKTON — A man and a woman are facing several criminal charges after allegedly stabbing one of their Elkton housemates in the leg and beating another with a wooden stick — assaults that took place in front of the purported victims’ 5-year-old son, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Investigators identified the suspects as Justin Bowden, 29, and Jamie Christina Roman, 32.
The investigation started at approximately 1 p.m. on Monday, when Elkton Police Department officers rushed to the 200 block of West Main Street to check on the welfare of a woman and her child after they had been seen “frantically walking down the street,” police reported.
After the officers arrived, they were able to speak with the woman’s boyfriend, too, police said. Investigators identified that couple as the victims and as the parents of the 5-year-old boy who witnessed the alleged assaults, police added.
The alleged victims told investigators that they were inside their room in a West Main Street dwelling that they share with Bowden and Roman, when those two suspects barged in and started shouting, “Where’s the dope?” according to the charging document.
At that point, court records allege, Bowden and Roman started “violently’ searching that room for drugs.
Then, Bowden struck the alleged male victim in the face with a wooden stick, cutting his lip, and hit him again in his right rib cage, according to the charging document, which further alleges that Roman stabbed the woman twice in the left leg, right above the knee, causing two puncture wounds.
“These events occurred in the presence of their 5-year-old son,” court records show.
Paramedics arrived at the scene and transported the two alleged victims to nearby Union Hospital for treatment, police reported.
Shortly after the incident, EPD investigators were able to track down Bowden and Roman to the parking lot of West End Gardens Motel in the 200 block of West Pulaski Highway (Route 40) in Elkton, where they arrested the two suspects without incident, court records show.
“In Bowden’s possession were two small pocket knives that are consistent with the size of the stab wounds on (the female victim’s) leg. These were seized and placed into property as evidence,” according to the charging document.
Bowden and Roman are each facing seven criminal charges, four of which are felonies, including first-degree assault and armed robbery, court records show. Those two felonies are punishable by up to 25 years and 20 years in prison respectively if convicted.
As of late Tuesday afternoon, Bowden remained in the Cecil County Detention Center on no bond, after his bail review hearing earlier that day, according to court records. Roman also remained jailed in that detention center on no bond, as of that time, while awaiting her bail review hearing, court records show.
