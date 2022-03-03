NORTH EAST — A man remained jailed Wednesday after he allegedly tried to take a Maryland State Police trooper's gun while resisting arrest outside a residence near North East over the weekend, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Investigators identified the suspect as Freedom Lee Chadwick, 41, of the unit block of Railroad Road in North East.
The investigation leading to Chadwick's arrest started at approximately 12:45 p.m. on Sunday, when MSP troopers responded to Cedar Hill Circle for a "suspicious circumstance" report, police said. The caller told troopers that he saw a yelling man forcefully grab a woman by her neck and shove her and the couple's dog into a shed, police added.
Their investigation led the troopers to a nearby residence in the unit block of Railroad Road, where they talked with Chadwick and his 51-year-old girlfriend outside the couple's residence, according to the charging document. The investigators noticed a "raised red abrasion" on the woman's neck, which they believed to be consistent with an injury from someone grabbing that part of her body, court records show.
At that time, the woman told the troopers that Chadwick had pulled her out of their residence by her hair, grabbed her neck and forcibly shoved her into the shed, court records allege.
Based on statements made by the eyewitness and by the woman, in addition to the mark observed on the woman's neck, troopers informed Chadwick that they were arresting him on a domestic assault charge and ordered him to place his hands behind his back so they handcuff him, police reported.
But Chadwick allegedly declared, "I'm not being arrested," and attempted to run away, police said. One of the troopers grabbed Chadwick's arm, allegedly prompting the suspect to "thrash his arms" and attempt to shove the law enforcement officer, police added.
In response, the trooper used a maneuver that forced Chadwick to the ground, where he allegedly continued to resist arrest, according to the charging document. During the struggle on the ground, Chadwick allegedly tried to remove the trooper's agency-issued handgun from his holster, court records allege.
Both troopers commanded Chadwick to "let go of the firearm," police said. They saw Chadwick "attempt to use his index finger to force through the crease in the holster and pull the trigger," police added.
"Chadwick continued to disregard my verbal commands and attempted to manipulate the firearm, subsequently pointing it at my right leg and then toward (the second trooper), who was positioned behind me," the arresting trooper outlines in his written statement of probable cause contained in court records.
At that point, Chadwick was struck in the face and his hand was removed from the gun, court records show. After the suspect allegedly resisted arrest for a few more seconds, the troopers were able to handcuff Chadwick and take him into custody, according to court records.
Chadwick is facing nine criminal charges, including disarming a law enforcement officer and two counts of first-degree assault, all of which are felonies, court records show. His misdemeanor charges include resisting arrest, second-degree assault and disorderly conduct.
He remained in the Cecil County Detention Center on no bond Wednesday, one day after his bail review hearing, according to court records.
