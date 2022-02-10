ELKTON — A Cecil County Sheriff’s Office deputy tased a man Tuesday near Elkton after the suspect allegedly punched the law enforcement officer in the face and then tried to remove his agency-issued handgun from his holster, according to court records.
Investigators identified the suspect as Elkton-area resident James C. Reynolds III, 30.
The incident started at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, when CCSO Dfc. Caleb Griffitts went to Reynolds’ residence in the 100 block of Red Hill Road on a “warrant service” call after anonymous sources informed the deputy that people wanted by authorities were at that address, police said. During a location check, police added, Griffitts learned that a man and a woman there had active warrants for their arrests.
Court records indicate that Griffitts had arrested other people with active warrants at that Red Hill Road residence in the past, as well as suspects in possession of illegal drugs.
When the deputy approached the residence, Reynolds was standing in the driveway, police reported. Reynolds took two steps toward Griffitts, complying with his order to approach because the deputy wanted to talk to him, police said. But then the suspect turned and ran toward the rear of the residence, ignoring several commands made by the deputy to stop, police added.
Griffitts caught Reynolds, grabbed his arm and then maneuvered him to the ground, court records show. At that point, according to the charging document, Reynolds attempted to stand and flee from the deputy. As he did, Reynolds punched Griffitts in the face, striking his chin and bottom lip, court records allege.
After the suspect landed the blow to the deputy’s face, Griffitts punched Reynolds approximately three times — return force that the deputy describes as “semi-effective” in his written statement of probable cause.
At that point, according to the charging document, Reynolds used his left hand to grab Griffitts’ agency-issued Glock 23, which was secure in the deputy’s holster.
“Reynolds then began to pull my firearm towards his person, attempting to dislodge it from the holster. The first level of retention was defeated on my holster, which caused the SLS (side locking system) hood to disengage from its secure position. I immediately realized that Reynolds was attempting to disarm me from my firearm, and I used my right hand to push down on my firearm to keep it secured in the holster,” Griffitts outlines in the charging document.
Because the suspect continued his attempt to remove the deputy’s gun while resisting arrest, Griffitts grabbed his agency-issued taser from his utility belt and zapped Reynolds in his upper back while he was lying on his side during the struggle, court records show.
The charging document indicates that the taser jolt caused Reynolds’ torso to “tense up,” resulting in him releasing his grip on Griffitts’ firearm.
“Due to the effectiveness of the taser, I was able to place Reynolds’ hands behind his back and place handcuffs on him,” according to Griffitts’ account in the charging document.
After he had secured the suspect, Griffitts immediately requested that paramedics respond to the scene to evaluate Reynolds, police said. After they arrived, police added, paramedics transported Reynolds to ChristianaCare’s Union Hospital in Elkton, where medical staff removed the taser probes from the suspect’s body.
Reynolds is facing five criminal charges, including disarm law officer and second-degree assault on a law enforcement officer, both of which are felonies, according to court records. Reynolds’ three misdemeanor offenses include resisting arrest, court records show.
Scheduled for a Thursday bail review hearing, Reynolds remained in the Cecil County Detention Center on no bond Wednesday night, court records show.
