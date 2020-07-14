PERRYVILLE — When an officer asked a suspect if she was in possession of illegal drugs during a traffic stop in Perryville over the weekend, the woman who had been questioned went beyond a general admission by listing some of them, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Perryville Police Department Cpl. Gerard Morgan and Officer John Peer stopped a black Chevrolet pickup truck driven by the suspect, Hannah Ruth Pupillo, 26, of Port Deposit, at approximately 6 p.m. on Sunday in the area of Coudon Boulevard and Route 7, after noticing that the vehicle did not have functioning brake lights, police said.
Morgan, who, according to Cecil Whig archives, received the Perryville Police Department Officer of the Year Award in 2018 and again in 2019, recognized Pupillo and her passenger – whom officers did not charge in the matter – from previous drug-related incidents, police added.
“Corporal Morgan asked the driver (Pupillo) if there were any drugs in the vehicle. The driver (Pupillo) stated there were drugs in a bag in her bag in the vehicle. Corporal Morgan asked what drugs. Mrs. Pupillo stated, ‘everything, crack, meth, heroin’,” court records allege.
That led to a probable-cause search of the truck in which investigators found 10 unopened syringes and three small zippered bags that were pink, floral-striped and celestial-themed inside a Scooby Doo backpack, which Peer and Morgan located in the right, front corner of the truck bed, police reported.
Inside the floral-striped zippered bag, investigators found one green pill of suspect Ecstasy and confiscated it, police said.
The officers found a ziplock baggie containing suspect cocaine; a pipe containing a burnt, off-white substance believed to be cocaine; and 30 empty ziplock baggies inside the pink zippered bag, all of which was seized, too, police added.
In addition, inside the celestial-themed zippered bag, investigators found three baggies containing suspect heroin mixed with fentanyl; two digital scales; a small measuring device and a blue straw, both of which were marked by a “white powder substance” suspected to be meth; and one pill of suspect Xanax, according to charging documents. Investigators confiscated those items, as well, court records show.
Investigators also seized $350 and two cell phones from Pupillo, police reported.
“Two cellular phones, this type of packaging, scales, measuring devices and (the) amount of controlled dangerous substances present are indicative with buying and selling narcotics. Additionally, the presence of $350 in various denominations is consistent with the buying and selling of narcotics,” Peer outlines in his written statement of probable cause.
The officers drove Pupillo and her passenger to the PPD station, police said. After searching the man who had been Pupillo’s passenger and finding nothing, officers released him, police added.
During a police interview at the PPD station, Pupillo stated, “I sometimes sell,” according to charging documents, which indicate that she made her comment after the interviewer had read her her Miranda rights.
As of late Tuesday morning, Pupillo remained in the Cecil County Detention Center in lieu of $7,500 bond, reflecting a reduction that had been made during a bail review hearing held a day earlier, court records show. Pupillo initially had been held without bond, according to court records.
Scheduled for an Aug. 12 trial, Pupillo is facing a felony charge of possession of a controlled and dangerous substance with intent to distribute and 10 misdemeanor drug-related charges, according to court records.
Investigators report in court records that Pupillo also was issued a civil citation charging her with possession of less than 10 grams of marijuana.
