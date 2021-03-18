ELKTON - A man admitted that a loaded handgun confiscated from his vehicle during a traffic stop near Elkton belonged to him - explaining that the firearm had been snagged from a person who tried to rob the self-professed pot dealer, according to Cecil County District Court records.
The suspect, Joshua Ian Smith, a 21-year-old Middletown, Del., resident who lives with his girlfriend near Elkton, also confessed that he owned the suspected cocaine, oxycodone pills and cell phone that investigators also seized during that traffic stop, which occurred at approximately 5:40 p.m. on March 2 in the 300 block of East Pulaski Highway (Route 40), court records show.
Charges were not filed against Smith until Monday, almost two weeks after the traffic stop, according to court records, which indicate that detectives had conducted some follow-up investigation in the days after the incident. Smith was arrested on Tuesday, according to court records.
Elkton Police Department detectives Lasassa and Saulsbury stopped a 2011 Hyundai Elantra driven by Smith in the westbound lane of Route 40 for allegedly speeding and because his vehicle had a malfunctioning brake light, police reported.
"As I exited my unmarked patrol vehicle and approached the Hyundai Elantra, I observed furtive movements in the vehicle, as if the passengers were attempting to hide something. Once up at the Hyundai Elantra, I could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle," Saulsbury outlines in his written statement of probable cause.
Smith's three passengers - also in their 20s - were not charged, based on a check of Cecil County court records.
After a specially-trained scent dog alerted to the presence of illegal drugs inside the Elantra during a sniff-scan outside the car, investigators searched the vehicle, police reported.
Investigators found a few suspected oxycodone pills in the center console, police said. While searching the trunk, police added, investigators found suspected cocaine inside a blue container and a Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun with an inserted magazine holding seven rounds of ammunition.
"Once the firearm was found, Smith advised that the handgun belonged to him," according to charging documents.
Those court records further allege, "Smith then went on to say that he sells marijuana and someone attempted to rob him with the firearm we found. He said when the attempted robbery occurred, one of Smith's friends punched the robber and they took the firearm from him. Smith said he decided to keep the firearm for protection."
Smith told investigators that the purported attempted robbery, which resulted in him possessing the handgun, occurred about three months earlier near 7th Street in Wilmington, Del., court records show.
Investigators determined that Smith is prohibited from possessing firearms because he had been institutionalized in Delaware for more than 30 days for "behavioral health" treatment, court records allege.
In addition to the handgun, according to charging documents, Smith confessed that he owned the suspected drugs that were seized from the vehicle.
"Based off of Smith's statements of selling marijuana, it is probable that Smith also is selling the suspected cocaine and . . . oxycodone pills," court records allege.
During the traffic stop, investigators also confiscated Smith's cell phone, police said. On March 3, one day after the traffic stop, a Cecil County judge granted investigators a warrant to search the seized phone, police added.
While checking the content of Smith's cell phone, investigators found "messages of sales of cocaine and other CDS (illegal drugs,) according to charging documents. Detectives also saw "various pictures of Smith holding additional firearms and other (illegal drugs), to include marijuana and THC," court records allege.
Smith remained in the Cecil County Detention Center without bond on Wednesday night, after his bail review hearing earlier that day, court records show.
Scheduled for an April 14 preliminary hearing, Smith is facing eight criminal charges, four of which are felonies, including possession of a firearm in a drug trafficking crime and possession of a controlled and dangerous substance with intent to distribute, according to court records.
