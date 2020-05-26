Police: Stranger barged into Elkton-area home and attacked woman

ELKTON — In what appears to be a case of mistaken identity, a woman allegedly barged into an Elkton-area home, yelled, “Where is the whore at?” and then punched a woman who lives there in the face, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Charging documents also indicate that, after the woman had fled from the residence, she allegedly hurled a brick through a bedroom window. The alleged victims do not know the woman, court records show.
The incident occurred at approximately 8 p.m. on Thursday in the unit block of Pinder Avenue, where the suspect — Jimmigail Holtez, 45 — allegedly opened the unlocked door to the home, used a derogatory term to describe the woman she sought and then punched a 32-year-old female resident in the face, police said.
At that point, police added, a 70-year-old man who also lives at that residence got in between the woman and Holtez, who then fled from the residence.
Moments later, the man and woman heard the sound of shattering glass coming from the front bedroom, according to court records. Once inside the bedroom to investigate, they discovered a broken double-pane glass window valued at approximately $350 and a reddish brick lying on the bed, court records show.
Deputy Alexander Kerns of the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office rushed to the Pinder Avenue residence in response to the 911 call, police reported.
“(The woman) advised she believed the unknown female lived several houses down from their address,” court records show.
During the investigation, Kerns was able to identify the alleged culprit as Holtez, who also lives in the unit block of Pinder Avenue, eight houses away from where the incident occurred, according to court records. Kerns arrested Holtez shortly after the incident, police reported.
Holtez is charged with second-degree assault, home invasion, third-degree burglary and malicious destruction of property valued at $1,500 or less, according to court records, which also indicate that she is scheduled for a July 6 preliminary hearing.
After spending one night in the Cecil County Detention Center without bond, Holtez was released on a $10,000 unsecured bond on Friday, after her bail review hearing earlier that day, court records show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.