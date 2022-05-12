ELKTON — Investigators have charged a teen with attempted murder and related offenses after he allegedly stabbed his father in the neck outside their Elkton residence, amid an argument about the suspect’s behavior, according to Cecil County District Court records.
The defendant, Anthony Tyrese Bell, 18, is charged with attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault and reckless endangerment, which are punishable by up to 30 years, 25 years, 10 years and five years respectively if convicted, court records show.
An ambulance crew transported the victim, Anthony Bell Sr., 48, to Christiana Hospital in Delaware, where doctors treated him for a stab wound to the left side of his neck, according to police. As of Thursday, information regarding the senior Bell’s medical condition was unavailable.
Elkton Police Department officers rushed to the 100 block of Patton Way in the Patriots Glen community at approximately 5 p.m. on Wednesday, after receiving an emergency dispatch regarding a stabbing, police said. Officers found the wounded victim in the front yard of the Bell family residence and rendered first aid until paramedics arrived, police added.
Family members identified Anthony Tyrese Bell as the suspect, provided a description of him and reported that he was last seen running through a wood line, north of their residence, after fleeing the scene, police reported.
The suspect’s step-mother told investigators that Bell and Bell Sr. got into an argument “about Anthony Tyrese Bell’s behavior” inside the family’s home and that the dispute eventually spilled outside the residence, according to court records, which do not specify the “behavior” that was at the crux of the altercation between the father and his son.
Police reported that the step-mother, who did not witness the stabbing, sent her daughter outside the residence to “stop the two of them.”
The daughter gave investigators the following account, according to the charging document: “Anthony Bell Sr. and Anthony Tyrese Bell were arguing and she attempted to get in between them. She stated that Anthony Tyrese Bell reached around her with a knife and stabbed Anthony Bell Sr. in the neck.”
Bell fled the property at that point, police reported.
Officers arrested Bell a short distance away from the scene of the stabbing, after a brief search, court records show.
Bell remained in the Cecil County Detention Center on no bond Thursday afternoon, after his bail review hearing earlier that day, according to court records.
