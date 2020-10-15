PERRYVILLE — Officers confiscated numerous capsules holding suspect crack cocaine and arrested a woman, after she had fallen asleep behind the wheel of a running sport utility vehicle at the fuel island of a Perryville convenience store — drawing enough attention to herself to spur an investigation, police reported.
Investigators identified the suspect as Christina M. Bradshaw, 36, of Baltimore, according to Cecil County District Court records.
On Thursday, two days after her bail review hearing, Bradshaw remained in the Cecil County Detention Center without bond, court records show. Scheduled for a Nov. 13 preliminary hearing, Bradshaw is facing three criminal charges, including possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute, which is a felony, according to court records.
The investigation leading to Bradshaw’s arrest started at approximately 10 p.m. on Oct. 9, when two patrons of the Royal Farm store in the 1800 block of Perryville Road (Route 222) approached Perryville Police Department Officer Kennedy while he was on routine patrol on or near the premises, police said.
Those patrons told Kennedy that there was a woman “passed out” inside a 2019 Chevrolet Blazer at the gas pumps, police added.
“Officer Kennedy then approached the vehicle and noticed a female sitting in the driver’s seat, passed out with a cell phone in her hand. The motor was running. Officer Kennedy tapped on the window numerous times to wake her,” court records show.
After the third round of knocking, the woman, who was later identified as Bradshaw, stirred and opened the driver’s side window, according to charging documents, which also indicate that Bradshaw was “apologetic” to the officer.
Bradshaw responded, “I have not gotten much sleep,” when Kennedy asked if she was OK, police reported.
When the officer asked if Bradshaw had anything illegal in her possession and, or, inside of her vehicle, she answered, “No, nothing,” police said. When Kennedy then asked if he could search her vehicle, however, Bradshaw declined to give permission, police added.
At that point, according to court records, Kennedy dispatched Elkton Police Department Officer Morgan and his specially trained scent dog, K9 Niko, to the scene. The dog later alerted to the presence of illegal drugs during a sniff-scan of the suspect vehicle’s exterior, prompting a probable-cause search, court records show.
Kennedy seized numerous clear gelatin capsules holding suspect crack cocaine, after finding them inside a blue-green container, police said. That container was “in plain view” inside a plastic basket on the front passenger’s seat, police added.
Also found in that basket were additional clear gelatin capsules containing suspect crack cocaine, all of which were inside a plastic sandwich baggie, court records allege.
In addition, Kennedy seized more clear gelatin capsules holding suspect crack cocaine after finding them inside a Mentos gum container located in the center console cupholder, according to charging documents. The officer also found other capsules containing suspect crack cocaine inside the center console, according to charging documents.
Investigators also confiscated $2,148 in cash, after finding the money inside three different bank envelopes located in Bradshaw’s purse, police reported.
