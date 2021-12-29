NORTH EAST — A shoplifting investigation at a North East-area discount store led to police arresting the theft suspect on more serious charges, after they found suspect heroin, methamphetamine and other evidence while searching her makeup bag, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Investigators identified the suspect as Emily C. Wehage, 24, of Aberdeen.
The investigation leading to Wehage’s arrest started at approximately 8:45 p.m. on Thursday, when a Maryland State Police trooper drove to the Dollar General store in the North East Shopping Plaza in response to a “theft in progress” complaint, police reported.
A store manager told the trooper that she had seen a woman — later identified as Wehage — and a man “shoving miscellaneous items in their bags,” police said. The trooper then approached two people matching the description of the suspects given by the employee, police added. (As of Monday, based on an online search of court records, no charges had been filed against the man who purportedly was with Wehage.)
While searching Wehage for alleged stolen merchandise, the trooper found a small, black makeup bag containing suspect illegal drugs, all of which were in separate ziplock baggies, according to the charging document.
The investigator confiscated 11 grams of suspect fentanyl/heroin, 13.4 grams of methamphetamine and 10.2 grams of suspect heroin while searching that makeup bag, court records allege. There are approximately 14 grams in a half-ounce.
In addition, the trooper seized 35 pills of suspect Xanax, which is a prescription sedative, and silver bowl marked by a “trace amount” of suspect methamphetamine, police said. The investigator also found an additional plastic baggie holding an unspecified amount of suspect heroin, police added.
The trooper arrested Wehage at 8:56 p.m., some 14 minutes after arriving at the store to handle the initial shoplifting call, and then drove her to MSP’s nearby North East Barrack for processing, court records show.
Wegage is facing eight criminal charges, two of which are felonies, including possession of a controlled and dangerous substance with intent to distribute, according to court records, which further indicate that she is scheduled for a Jan. 21 preliminary hearing.
No theft or shoplifting charges were filed against Wehage, according to court records.
Wehage remained in the Cecil County Detention Center on no bond Monday morning while awaiting her bail review hearing scheduled for later that day, court records show.
