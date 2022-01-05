ELKTON — Investigators confiscated a loaded handgun and more than 100 suspect MDMA (Ecstasy) pills early Monday morning after a police chase that had started in Delaware crossed into northeastern Cecil County, where law enforcement officers arrested two suspects, according to court records.
Deputy Tanner Page of the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office was patrolling at approximately 1:10 a.m. on Monday when he saw three Delaware State Police vehicles traveling westbound on East Pulaski Highway (Route 40) near Elkton, before turning right onto northbound Delancey Road, police said.
At that time, police added, Page received a police radio dispatch indicating that DSP troopers were chasing a suspect vehicle in that area, prompting the deputy to activate his patrol vehicle’s flashing lights and head north on Delancey Road, police added.
(Lt. Michael Holmes, a CCSO spokesman, told the Cecil Whig on Tuesday that the chase started on Pencader Drive in Delaware, approximately one mile northeast of the Maryland state line. Holmes further explained that DSP troopers were conducting a theft investigation in that area when a suspect vehicle sped away, triggering the police pursuit.)
About two minutes later, Page reached a point on Delancey Road, a short distance south of Red Hill Road, where DSP troopers had stopped the suspect vehicle, according to Cecil County District Court records. The deputy learned there that the troopers had arrested the purported driver of the suspect vehicle — Karen Adrian Watkins, 39, of Newark, Del. — and that a second suspect allegedly had run away, court records show.
Page then drove to nearby Wheelhouse Drive, near Thatch Court, where DSP troopers had caught the suspect who purportedly had fled on foot — Michael Bernard Christy, 32, of the 100 block of Deerfield Road near Elkton, police said. Page took custody of Christy, police added.
The deputy learned that DSP Sgt. Pierre Lawler had confiscated 110 suspect Ecstasy pills and $774 moments earlier while conducting a pat-down search on Christy after he had been caught, court records allege.
In addition, DSP Tfc. Thomas Leonardi reported to Page that he had recovered a handgun that Christy allegedly had discarded, according to charging documents, which describe the firearm as a 9mm FNS-9C pistol.
“The firearm was loaded with an extended capacity magazine containing 24 rounds of 9mm ammunition, and one of the rounds was in the chamber,” court records allege.
Page took custody of the recovered handgun and the confiscated pills, which were identified as MDMA through a field test, police said. The deputy sent the confiscated pills and the recovered handgun to state police labs for further analysis and testing respectively, police added.
As part of the investigation, Page contacted the Maryland Gun Center and learned that Christy is prohibited from possessing a firearm because he has a felony conviction on his criminal record, according to charging documents.
Christy is facing 11 criminal charges, four of which are felonies, including possession of a firearm in a drug trafficking crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of PCP, or LSD or other hallucinogens with intent to distribute, court records show.
He remained in the Cecil County Detention Center on no bond Tuesday night, after his bail review hearing earlier that day, according to court records.
Watkins, who spent one night in the county jail on no bond, was released on a $10,000 bond Tuesday afternoon after her bail review hearing earlier that day, court records show.
She is facing one charge — fugitive from justice in Delaware, according to court records.
Information regarding the charge or charges that Watkins faces in Delaware, resulting in her fugitive status, was unavailable, as of Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.