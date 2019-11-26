PORT DEPOST – A single-vehicle traffic accident near Port Deposit late last week led to investigators confiscating nearly four pounds of marijuana from the car, which had crashed into a tree after the suspected drugged-driver ran off the road, according to Cecil County District Court records.
The suspect, Duane Allan Duncan Jr., 24, of Conowingo, is charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of more than 10 grams of marijuana, court records show.
Initially held without bond, Duncan is free on $15,000 bail that he posted on Friday, after spending one night in the Cecil County Detention Center, according to court records.
The turn-of-events leading to Duncan's arrest started at approximately 9:45 p.m. Thursday, when Maryland State Police troopers responded to Route 275 near Diamond Jack Road in response to a call regarding a disabled red Chevrolet that had crashed into a tree, police reported.
MSP Tfc. Siemek grew suspicious while interacting with Duncan at the crash scene, according to his written statement of probable cause contained in court records.
“Duncan was swaying back and forth and could barely stand up. I asked Duncan what happened, to which he could not provide an answer and shrugged his shoulders. I observed Duncan's pupils to be constricted and his speech to be significantly slurred. Duncan struggled to form cognitive sentences and did not make sense talking to me. He began to fall asleep while standing up several times,” Siemek outlines in his written report.
Siemek arrested Duncan on “suspicion of driving under the influence of (a drug),” after the suspect refused to perform field sobriety tests, court records show.
The trooper then dispatched a K-9 unit, police said. During an exterior scan of Duncan's car, police added, a specially trained scent dog alerted to the presence of illegal drugs.
That led to a search in which investigators seized six one-gallon-sized ziplock plastic baggies containing suspect marijuana, which was inside a book bag found on the front-seat, police reported. Investigators collected the evidence and processed it at the agency's North East Barrack, according to police.
“The (marijuana) was found to have a total weight of 1,401 grams or approximately 3.9 pounds,” court records allege.
There are approximately 453 grams in a pound.
