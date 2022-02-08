This police photo shows guns, ammunition, drugs — including four pounds of suspect marijuana — and other evidence confiscated by Elkton Police Department investigators while searching an Elkton residence. Police arrested one suspect.
ELKTON — A Cecil County man is facing numerous charges after investigators confiscated more than $12,000 in cash, four pounds of suspect marijuana, six guns and other evidence while searching an Elkton residence in the wake of a reported shooting there, according to police.
Investigators identified the suspect as Joseph Racca, 33, of the 200 block of Locust Lane in Elkton.
The investigation leading to the Racca’s arrest started at approximately 9:20 p.m. last Wednesday, when Elkton Police Department officers went to Racca’s Locust Lane residence in response to a reported shooting, police said. Accompanying those EPD officers were members of that agency’s Street Crime Unit and troopers assigned to the Maryland State Police Gun Enforcement Unit, police added.
“Upon arrival, officers observed evidence that shots were fired at, and possibly from, the residence. There were noticeable bullet holes and shattered glass to the residence,” an EPD spokesperson outlined, before noting that the people at that scene were uncooperative with investigators.
There was no report indicating that anyone was wounded.
“There are currently no known motives for the shooting and the investigation is still ongoing,” the spokesperson said.
As part of the investigation, officers conducted a court-approved search of the residence, police reported. Investigators found and seized four “AR-style rifles,” police said. One of those confiscated firearms is a “ghost gun,” meaning it is a homemade weapon that lacks a serial number, making it untraceable, police added.
In addition, investigators seized a shotgun that had been reported stolen through EPD, a semi-automatic pistol, a pistol grip for an AK-style gun and “multiple ammo and magazines,” according to police.
Investigators also confiscated four pounds of suspect marijuana, an unspecified amount of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and more than $12,000, police reported.
Racca is facing multiple criminal charges, according to police. As of Friday, however, charges relating to the Feb. 2 incident could not be found during a search of online Cecil County court records.
