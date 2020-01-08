NEWARK, Del. – Police are asking for the public’s help locating a man accused of assaulting and strangling someone at a Newark condominium complex.
The suspect, Davis Lafage III, is known to frequent Cecil County, authorities said.
The incident happened at 9:45 a.m. Dec. 18 in the Village of Fountainview, a senior community off White Chapel Drive, according to Lt. Andrew Rubin, a spokesman for the Newark Police Department.
Police were called for a report of a fight, and they later obtained a warrant charging Lafage, 31, with second-degree assault, strangulation and other offenses.
Rubin said Lafage was known to the victim.
“There is no apparent threat to the general public,” he added.
Rubin did not release any details about the alleged assault or why Lafage was at Fountainview. However, property records show that Lafage’s parents own a condo in the complex.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Newark Police at 302-366-7111 or to email Cpl. Jon Lee at jlee@newark.de.us.
