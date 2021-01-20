ELKTON - Investigators are asking for the public's help in finding a schizophrenic Elkton man who has been missing since Friday, according to the Elkton Police Department.
Police reported that the man - William Paul Acklin, 28 - vanished after walking away from his residence in Kensington Courts at approximately 4:45 a.m. on Friday.
"The family of William (Acklin) reported he was recently diagnosed with schizophrenia and has been prescribed medication," an EPD spokesman said.
Acklin is white, approximately 5'9" and 130 pounds, police said, adding that he has brown hair and brown eyes. Acklin was last seen wearing black pants, black shoes and the same shirt or one similar to the shirt that he is wearing in the missing-person flier photo accompanying this article.
"It was also reported (that) William (Acklin) did not have a jacket when he left the residence," the EPD spokesman noted.
Anyone with information about Acklin's whereabouts or other information that might lead investigators to Acklin is asked to call Elkton Police Department Det. Joshua Leffew at 410-398-4200, ext. 40, or email him at jleffew@elktonpd.org.
