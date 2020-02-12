CONOWINGO - Investigators are continuing their search for a missing man who was last seen in the Conowingo area on Jan. 30, approximately two weeks ago, according to the Cecil County Sheriff's Office.
Family members reported Robert James Curry, 50, of Conowingo, missing on Feb. 2, three days after Curry was last seen at the Conowingo Boat Ramp, which stands along the Susquehanna River, said Lt. Michael Holmes, a CCSO spokesman.
"We located his unoccupied truck there (near the boat ramp). We're using all available resources to locate him," Holmes said.
He reported that Curry was "known to travel on the water in that area," referring to the Susquehanna River, but Holmes declined to elaborate because of the ongoing investigation.
Along those lines, investigators are trying to confirm Curry's ownership of a boat, police reported.
On Wednesday, CCSO investigators were, once again, actively searching for Curry in the Conowingo area, according to Holmes. As part of that effort, investigators flew drones equipped with cameras over the area, he reported.
Because Conowingo is near jurisdictional borders, CCSO has reported the vanishing of Curry to the Harford County Sheriff's Office, the Pennsylvania State Police and Maryland Natural Resources Police, according to Holmes.
Curry is 5'11 and 220 pounds, with brownish grey hair and blue eyes.
Anyone who knows Curry's whereabouts or has information that might help investigators locate Curry is asked to call Det. Bryan Rock of the Cecil County Sheriff's Office at 410-392-2121 or to email him at bryan.rock@ccdps.org
