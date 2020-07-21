ELKTON — A woman remained jailed on Friday after investigators confiscated nearly 50 baggies of suspect heroin mixed with fentanyl — bearing a “Willy Wonka” street brand name — and a cellphone containing “messages consistent with (drug) sales” while raiding an Elkton residence, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Court records also allege that the suspect – Cindy Johnson, 43 – made a confession after Elkton Police Department Ofc. Mlodzianowski, the arresting officer, informed Johnson of her Miranda rights.
“During the interview, Johnson advised she purchased (drugs) from different suppliers and then distributed the (drugs),” according to Mlodzianowski’s written statement of probable cause contained in court records.’
EPD investigators conducted the court-approved search of the residence in the 100 block of Hollingsworth Manor on Wednesday, police reported.
Investigators found a bundle of suspect heroin/fentanyl under a mattress in the back bedroom and another such bundle, along with $280, inside a camouflage fanny pack located in a back bedroom closet, police said.
During a strip-search of Johnson, police added, EPD Det. Shannon Comley found a third bundle of suspect heroin/fentanyl that had been hidden on Johnson’s body.
Each of the small baggies of suspect heroin/fentanyl contained within the bundles had a “Willy Wonka” street brand-name stamp, according to charging documents, which further allege that investigators confiscated a total of 48 individual baggies and reported that the total weight was five grams, slightly less than a quarter-ounce. There are 28 grams in an ounce.
In addition, investigators seized Johnson’s cell phone, police reported.
“Johnson also provided me with the passcode to her cellphone, where I located messages consistent with (drug) sales,” Mlodzianowski notes in charging documents.
Johnson is facing seven criminal charges, five of which are felonies, including possession of heroin mixed with fentanyl with intent to distribute, possession of a large amount of heroin/fentanyl and possession of a controlled and dangerous substance with intent to distribute near a school zone, according to court records.
Investigators filed the latter charge against Johnson because the Hollingsworth Manor residence in which they found the suspect heroin/fentanyl is within 1,000 feet of the Family Education Center, court records show.
Johnson remained in the Cecil County Detention Center without bond on Friday, after her bail review hearing a day earlier, according to court records, which show that Johnson is scheduled for an Aug. 10 preliminary hearing.
