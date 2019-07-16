ELKTON — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who robbed a PNC Bank branch Tuesday morning, according to the Elkton Police Department.
At approximately 10:45 a.m., EPD received a holdup alarm from the PNC Bank on North Street in downtown Elkton and learned that a robbery had occurred on the premises before they arrived, according to Capt. Joe Zurolo, an EPD spokesperson.
Witnesses told police that a man entered the bank, approached a teller and demanded money from the teller’s drawer, according to Zurolo.
Zurolo reported that the teller complied with the suspect’s demand. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the bank on foot in an unknown direction. No witnesses saw whether he entered a vehicle.
Based on surveillance camera footage inside the bank and witness accounts, the suspect has been described as a black male with a beard, a medium complexion and a medium build. The suspect was last seen wearing a black hat, a gray Nike T-shirt and dark pants, according to Zurolo.
The suspect displayed no weapon, and no individuals were injured during the robbery, Zurolo reported.
Zurolo said that EPD has not yet identified the suspect.
“We received a couple tips via phone calls, but we’re still trying to identify the suspect … It’s a continuing, open and active investigation. We hope that we get more information with the public’s help on this individual based on the picture we have in the public forum,” he said.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Det. Beamer at the Elkton Police Department by calling 410-398-4200 ext. 38 or emailing jbeamer@elktonpd.org.
