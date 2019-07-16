ELKTON — Police are searching for a suspect who robbed the PNC Bank on North Street at about 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the Elkton Police Department.
The man entered the bank, demanded money, was given an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency and then fled the area, EPD reported.
According to EPD, a bank surveillance camera identified the suspect as a black man with a beard, wearing a black hat, a gray Nike T-shirt and dark pants.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Det. Beamer at the Elkton Police Department by calling 410-398-4200 ext. 38 or emailing jbeamer@elktonpd.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.