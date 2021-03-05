NORTH EAST — Maryland State Police investigators at the North East Barrack have released the name of a Cecil County woman killed Thursday in a single-vehicle crash near Chesapeake City - identifying her as Diane Fanning Byrne, 53, of Earleville.
MSP officials released Byrne's name on Friday afternoon, along with more details about how the fatal crash in the 3000 block of Augustine Herman Highway (Route 213), south of the Chesapeake City Bridge, occurred.
Byrne – the sole occupant of a black Subaru Forester – was driving in the northbound lane of Augustine Herman Highway at approximately 11:30 a.m Thursday, when she inexplicably lost control of the sport utility vehicle, according to police.
Police said the SUV veered off the right side of the road, before striking an embankment and drainage ditch. Byrne was ejected from the vehicle, which overturned at some point during the crash, police added. Byrne was pronounced dead at the accident scene, police reported.
The SUV came to rest a short distance off the northbound shoulder of Augustine Herman Highway. The SUV was in the grass in front of Bohemia Wesleyan Church, with the front of the vehicle pointing south.
The crash forced emergency workers to close a short section of the northbound lane near the accident scene for more than two hours, allowing, in part, for an MSP Accident Reconstruction Team member to conduct an on-scene investigation. A fire police officer directed traffic there, alternating repeatedly as he allowed northbound and southbound motorists to continue to travel.
