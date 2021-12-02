ELKTON — Investigators have released the name of the woman who was fatally shot early Tuesday morning inside a 7-Eleven in Elkton while she was working her shift at that convenience store — identifying her as 34-year-old Brenda Kristen Duncan.
Elkton Police Department investigators also have publicized surveillance photos of the gunman, who remained on the loose Thursday. Anyone with information that might help in this murder investigation is asked to call EPD Cpl. Thomas Saulsbury at 410-398-4200, ext. 43, or to email him at tsaulsbury@elktonpd.org. Callers may remain anonymous.
Those developments occurred late Thursday afternoon, when EPD investigators posted two surveillance photos of the masked gunman on the agency’s Facebook page.
The fatal shooting occurred at approximately 4:45 a.m. Tuesday inside the 7-Eleven at 321 North St., which is across the street, Railroad Avenue, from EPD’s headquarters, police reported.
Amid the ongoing investigation, EPD officials have released only scant information about fatal shooting, which initially had been reported to the agency as a “robbery in progress with shots fired.”
As of Thursday afternoon, EPD officials could not be reached for further comment on whether the slaying occurred during a robbery or if the gunman had some other possible motive. Along those lines, police officials have not reported if the gunman stole money or merchandise during the deadly incident.
On Tuesday night, EPD Chief Carolyn Rogers had commented, “We are still working to confirm if the shooting occurred during a robbery.”
The publicized photos of the suspect were yielded by store surveillance cameras inside the 7-Eleven. Information was unavailable Thursday regarding whether or not the surveillance cameras videotaped the fatal shooting and, or, the activity that occurred directly before and directly after the fatal shooting.
It appears that the suspect in those surveillance photos is wearing a winter-style hat, which covers the head and face, except for the eyes and part of the nose. It appears that the suspect is wearing a bluish denim coat with a fur or fake fur collar, a black shirt with a round design on the front, black pants and possibly tennis shoes, which are lighter in color.
Responding to the “robbery in progress with shots fired” call within in a moment after receiving it, EPD officers found the wounded employee, Duncan, inside the store and immediately rendered medical assistance, police said. Paramedics then arrived moments later and rendered medical assistance, but Duncan died at the scene from her wound or wounds at the scene, police added.
The gunman had fled the scene before EPD officers arrived, police reported.
“Everything happened inside the store,” EPD Lt. David Confer told the Cecil Whig on Tuesday, noting that no customers were inside the store when the fatal shooting occurred.
