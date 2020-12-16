PIKESVILLE - Maryland State Police officials have released the name of a man killed on Tuesday in a two-vehicle crash on West Pulaski Highway (Route 40) near Perryville - identifying him as Christopher A. Lopez, 29, of North East.
An MSP spokeswoman at the agency's headquarters in Pikesville released Lopez' name late Wednesday morning, in addition to some details about how the fatal crash occurred.
Police reported that Lopez was driving a Chevrolet sport utility vehicle in the eastbound lane of Route 40 at approximately 1:10 p.m. Tuesday, when his vehicle inexplicably struck the rear of a tractor-trailer that was stopped in the left turn lane, waiting to turn onto Belvidere Road.
Lopez, who was the sole occupant of the SUV, was ejected from the vehicle, police said. When MSP troopers and paramedics arrived at the crash scene, police added, they found Lopez in the road, where he was pronounced dead.
"No other injuries were reported as a result of the crash," the MSP spokeswoman said.
The fatal crash forced emergency workers to block a portion of eastbound West Pulaski Highway for approximately three hours, while first responders worked at the scene and an MSP Accident Reconstruction Team later conducted an on-scene investigation. Eastbound motorists were detoured onto Route 7, west of the accident scene.
In addition to paramedics, MSP troopers and MSP Crash Team investigators, members of the Maryland Department of Transportation, the State Highway Administration and MSP's Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division responded to the scene of the fatal collision, police noted.
As of Wednesday, the fatal crash remained under investigation, police reported.
