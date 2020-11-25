PERRYVILLE — Investigators recovered a “bloody hammer” on the body of a woman found dead inside her estranged boyfriend’s Perryville apartment on Sunday night, according to Cecil County District Court records.
“It appeared she had been bludgeoned to death,” Maryland State Police Cpl. Nathan T. Wilson, lead investigator, reports in his statement of probable cause.
Also at the murder scene, homicide detectives recovered a handwritten note in which the author asked for “forgiveness for the wrong thing he had done,” police said. The signature on that note was similar to the “known signature” of the slain woman’s estranged boyfriend — Sergio Rodriguez, 55, of Perryville — police added.
That information and other details are contained in charging documents made public after police arrested Rodriguez on Sunday night, approximately one hour after his estranged girlfriend’s body was discovered, court records show.
Rodriguez is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder and two lesser assault offenses, according to court records, which also indicate that he remained in the Cecil County Detention Center without bond on Wednesday, one day after his bail review hearing.
Investigators identified the victim as 43-year-old Jimmie G. Porter, whose body was found inside Rodriguez’ second-floor apartment in the 300 block of Broad Street in Perryville at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Charging documents show that Porter had gone to Rodriguez’ apartment earlier on Sunday to collect $350 from him for his half of the monthly rent, which she had paid in full, and that the two had “financial differences.”
Police reported that Rodriguez and Porter had been in an “intimate relationship,” which had ended several weeks before her bludgeoned body was discovered, and that she had lived at Rodriguez’ apartment “until recently.”
In addition, court records indicate that, before confiscating Rodriguez’ clothing in the wake of his arrest, MSP detectives noticed “multiple stains on the fabric that resembled blood” and that a “presumptive test for blood” conducted later by MSP crime scene technicians yielded a positive finding.
The investigation started at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, when Perryville Police Department officers went to Rodriguez’ residence after receiving a dispatch regarding the discovery of an “unresponsive female suffering from blunt force trauma,” according to police.
Paramedics pronounced Porter dead at 7:38 p.m. Sunday, police reported. Porter’s body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore, where an autopsy was performed to determine the “cause and manner of death,” according to police.
PPD investigators learned that a woman who is Porter’s friend, as well as her fellow employee, started looking for Porter out of concern after she had failed to report for work at 6 p.m. on Sunday, police said. That woman and Porter’s adult son went to Rodriguez’ apartment, where they were joined by one of Rodriguez’ neighbors, police added.
The trio forced their way into Rodriguez’ locked apartment, where they discovered Porter’s body in the kitchen and called 911 at 7:26 p.m. Sunday, according to court records, which note that Rodriguez was not at the residence. The apartment is leased to Rodriguez, court records show.
“The entry point of the (apartment) is secured by a key lock entry and a digital locking deadbolt. Investigators learned from the landlord and (Porter’s son) that this was a new lock that only Sergio (Rodriguez) would have had the ability to lock after exiting the residence,” according to charging documents.
PPD officers requested that MSP Homicide Unit detectives and crime scene technicians respond to the apartment and conduct the investigation, police reported.
Porter’s son told detectives that his mother had gone to Rodriguez’ apartment earlier on Sunday to collect $350 from Rodriguez, because she had paid his monthly apartment rent in full, and that the $350 represented “his half of the rent money,” court records show.
Court records also indicate, however, that Porter had gone to Rodriguez’ apartment that day “to drop off money for a car insurance bill.”
Investigators learned that Rodriguez had been seen walking Porter to her 2014 Honda Civic while holding a diaper bag earlier on Sunday, police said. They also learned that, after dropping her granddaughter off at a couple’s home at an undisclosed location, Porter returned to Rodriguez’ apartment “for financial differences” at approximately 3:25 p.m. Sunday, police added.
MSP detectives located Porter’s car in a parking lot across the street from Rodriguez’ apartment building, which is “out of the ordinary” because, according to neighbors, she normally parked her Honda Civic in front of the residence, court records show.
While canvassing the neighborhood, MSP detectives talked to a woman who told them that she heard “banging noises that lasted approximately 30 minutes, off and on” at about 5 p.m. on Sunday, according to court records.
After obtaining a search warrant, MSP homicide investigators recovered a “bloody hammer” that had been found on Porter’s body, according to charging documents.
“Items possibly used to assault the victim were recovered at the scene . . . They will be transported to the (MSP) crime laboratory for forensic examinations,” A MSP spokesman reported on Monday morning.
Detectives also recovered a handwritten note inside Rodriguez’ apartment, police reported.
“Investigators found a leather binder secured by a zipper and, when opened, investigators observed a notepad on one side and a bible on the other. The notepad had a handwritten note asking for ‘forgiveness for the wrong thing that he had done and that she had used him and lied’,” according to charging documents, which further indicate that the author also wrote, “Please give my family all that I own and I hope everyone can forgive me.”
In addition, MSP investigators reported, “This note was signed and the signature was found to be similar to the known signature of Rodriguez.”
MSP investigators and troopers started searching for Rodriguez, according to police. Searchers found Rodriguez at 8:23 p.m. Sunday at a traffic stop scene on Route 155 near Vince Way in Havre de Grace, across the Susquehanna River from Perryville, police reported.
A Havre de Grace Police Department officer had stopped a gray Ford Fusion driven by Rodriguez and then arrested him on suspicion that he was operating that vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, police said. MSP homicide detectives later went to the Havre de Grace Police Department station, where they read Rodriguez his Miranda rights and attempted to interview him, police added.
“(Rodriguez) continued to indicate he did not have a complete understanding of what was going on. Investigators attempted several times to clarify the process with (Rodriguez) with little luck. Ultimately, (Rodriguez) requested the assistance of a lawyer,” according to charging documents.
