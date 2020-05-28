Police raid near Elkton yields meth, three arrests

ELKTON — Investigators confiscated slightly more than a half-ounce of suspect methamphetamine, 13 packets of Suboxone and other evidence while raiding a residence and shed near Elkton, according to the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office.
Detectives identified the suspect as 49-year-old Dean Edward Kincaid, who was arrested on scene Tuesday during the raid at his residence in the unit block of Woody Lane, police said. During the raid, police added, officers also arrested two other people who were wanted on outstanding warrants.
The raid culminated an investigation that the CCSO’s Street Level Crimes Unit (SLCU) had started earlier in May, police reported.
“The investigation pertained to Dean Edward Kincaid selling methamphetamine from the residence and from a makeshift shed located on the property,” Lt. Michael Holmes, a CCSO spokesman, told the Cecil Whig. “Throughout the course of the investigation, information was obtained that numerous wanted individuals were also staying at the residence along with Kincaid.”
Assisting SLCU investigators during Tuesday’s court-approved search were members of the CCSO’s Special Response Team (SRT), the Maryland State Apprehension Team (MSAT), a CCSO K-9 Unit and CCSO patrol deputies, according to police.
While searching a bedroom, investigators found and seized a brown tin containing approximately four grams of suspect meth, an electronic scale and packaging materials, police said.
A search of the makeshift shed on Kincaid’s property yielded 12 additional grams of suspect meth, a second electronic scale and 13 packets of Suboxone, police added.
In total, investigators confiscated 16 grams of suspect meth, according to police. There are 28 grams in an ounce.
Investigators also confiscated Kincaid’s cell phone and $125, both of which were found in a master bedroom, police reported.
Kincaid is facing four criminal charges, including possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, according to Cecil County District Court records. Kincaid is free on a $5,000 bond, which he posted shortly after his arrest on Tuesday, court records show.
Also arrested during the raid were Elkton residents Brian Keith Dunlap, 46, and Samantha Reed, 43, police said. Dunlap was arrested on an outstanding Maryland State Police bench warrant, and Reed was taken into custody on an outstanding CCSO bench warrant, police added. Bench warrants are issued after a defendant fails to appear for a scheduled courtroom proceeding.
Court records indicate that Reed allegedly failed to appear for court on Feb. 5 in a drug possession case and that Dunlap allegedly failed to appear for court on Feb. 14 in a drug paraphernalia case.
Holmes reported that funds from a Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network (MCIN) grant were used during the course of the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.