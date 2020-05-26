Police raid near Elkton nets heroin, methadone, one arrest

ELKTON — A man remained jailed Tuesday after investigators confiscated nearly 40 baggies of suspect heroin, two bottles of liquid methadone with names of other people on the prescription containers and other evidence while raiding his Elkton-area residence, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Investigators identified the suspect as Robert A. Valladares, 36, of the unit block of Swallow Drive, where members of the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office’ Street Level Crime Unit (SLCU) executed a court-approved search warrant at approximately 1:45 p.m. on May 19, police reported.
The raid was conducted as part of an ongoing investigation in which Valladares had been developed as a suspect, police said. SLCU members, who arrested Valladares at the scene, were assisted by the Maryland State Apprehension Team, CCSO detectives and CCSO deputies, police added.
From inside a safe in the master bedroom, searchers confiscated three bundles holding a total of 38 baggies of suspect heroin mixed with fentanyl, and each baggie had been marked with the street brand name “SRT 8,” court records allege.
Also inside that safe, investigators found and seized two plastic bottles labeled “Methadone,” which contained a red liquid, according to charging documents. Each of the two prescription bottles, which contained suspect liquid methadone, had a name other than Valladares on it, court records allege.
In addition, investigators confiscated 12 prescription sedatives; however, Valladares was not able to produce a prescription for them, police reported.
Searchers also confiscated Valladares’ cell phone and checked its content, according to charging documents, which allege that investigators “located numerous recent text messages that indicate (Valladares) is involved in the sales and distribution of heroin/fentanyl and Alprazolam (Xanax).”
The search yielded Valladares’ wallet, which also was found inside the safe, and it contained $239, police reported.
Valladares is facing 10 criminal charges, five of which are felonies, including possession of heroin/fentanyl with intent to distribute, court records show.
Scheduled for a July 6 preliminary hearing, Valladares remained in the Cecil County Detention Center without bond on Monday night, five days after his bail review, according to court records.
