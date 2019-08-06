RISING SUN — A Rising Sun man is facing a charge of threatening mass violence among others after he allegedly pointed a BB gun, which looked like a revolver, at firefighters and fired it at passing vehicles.
Rising Sun Master Patrol Officer Daniel Stickney and Patrolman William Townsend responded to the 300 block of Joseph Biggs Memorial Highway about 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, for reports of a subject with a gun, according to a statement of probable cause filed in Cecil County District Court. While en route, Stickney received a call from the Rising Sun Community Fire Company that a man had pointed a gun in the direction of the firehouse, causing them to go into lockdown.
It was further stated that the subject was walking down the road armed with a gun and walking a pit bull. Minutes later, Stickney spotted a man walking a pit bull and carrying what appeared to be a black revolver-style handgun, court records report.
After ordering the man to drop the gun, he tossed the weapon to the ground, according to court records. He was then ordered to lie on the ground and refused to comply, at which time Townsend deployed his agency-issued Taser to little effect, police reported.
The man, later identified as Michael C. O’Donald, 42, was then taken into custody without issue. Townsend recovered a black pellet gun with a duct-taped handle lying in the grass near the roadway, according to court records.
At the fire company was Frankie Stephens, an off-duty Cecil County Sheriff’s deputy, who told RSPD officers that he saw O’Donald point and fire the pellet gun at passing vehicles on Joseph Biggs Highway, court records report. Furthermore, Stephens said that O’Donald also pointed the lookalike gun at firefighters standing outside of the firehouse, causing the department to go into a lockdown for safety. The fire hall was also the site of the town's Movies in the Park screening of "Captain Marvel," which had wrapped up shortly before the incident.
O’Donald was also found in possession of tools that are commonly used in burglary, according to court records.
O’Donald is charged with one count each of threat of mass violence, concealing a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct and reckless endangerment. As of Tuesday, he is being held at the Cecil County Detention Center with bond. His trial is set for Sept. 20.
