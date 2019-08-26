NORTH EAST — Maryland State Police detectives are investigating a sophisticated computer scam after they interceded before a Cecil County woman could be duped out of "tens of thousands of dollars," after she already had surrendered $350 to the unknown suspects, police reported Monday.
In the wake of the incident, MSP officials are cautioning residents to be vigilant.
"These scammers are using scare tactics and sophisticated technology to attempt to take advantage of the public. If you have a family member who may be susceptible to such a scam, please be aware and ensure they are aware of these scams so they do not fall victim to them," an MSP spokesman said.
The investigation started Friday when a woman came into MSP's North East Barrack to report a phone/computer scam, one that began with her receiving phone calls from someone warning that her computer virus software was set to expire and offering services to help, according to police.
"She soon provided her bank information to the suspects, who took control of her bank account and withdrew $350. The victim told investigators she asked for a refund. Instead of refunding her money, the suspect moved approximately $35,000 from the victim’s savings account into her checking account. The suspect then told her they 'accidentally' deposited the money from their company into her checking account," an MSP spokesman outlined.
The unknown suspect told the victim that she needed to return the money in cash or he would lose his job, before advising her that she could pay in two equal installments of $17,500, police reported.
"Believing she had to do this, the victim then traveled to her bank and withdrew $17,500. The victim packaged the money in plastic and wrapped it in duct tape, as she had been instructed by the suspect. The victim sent the package to an address in California via FedEx priority shipping," the MSP spokesman explained.
Afterward, however, the woman became suspicious and contacted MSP, launching the investigation.
MSP detectives obtained tracking information and contacted the FedEx fraud department, police said. FedEx security intercepted the package, before it could be loaded onto a route delivery vehicle, police added.
"The package was opened and found to contain the $17,500 sent by the victim. FedEx security conducted an audit of the California address and discovered a second suspicious package that also contained a large amount of money," the MSP spokesman said.
As of Monday night, the investigation continued and no arrests had been made.
