PERRYVILLE – A Perryville motel manager is facing several charges after he allegedly entered a dead man’s rented room and stole $28 in cash, a cell phone and its charger, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Investigators identified the suspect as David Allan Kelso, 63, of Perryville.
Court records allege that, while talking to a Perryville Police Department detective, Kelso admitted to stealing the money and other belongings that were inside Room 23 at the Relax Inn in the 5200 block of West Pulaski Highway (Route 40) shortly after the agency had conducted an unattended death investigation there.
PPD officers went to Room 23 on Thursday after a man’s body was discovered inside that guest room, which the decedent had paid in advance to rent through Sept 3, and conducted a death investigation, police reported.
“Responding officers conducted their investigation, which revealed no foul play,” PPD Chief Robert Nitz told the Cecil Whig.
PPD Det. Huffstutler, lead investigator, documented that the dead man’s wallet, which was on a table inside Room 23, contained eight one-dollar bills and his identification cards, police said. Investigators also inventoried the dead man’s room key and a $20 bill, which had been placed into a pill bottle containing loose change, after finding those items near the wallet, police added.
After completing the death investigation, Huffstutler left Room 23 - locking the door behind him and leaving all of the dead man’s belongings where he had found them, police reported. PPD investigators notified the dead man’s relatives of his death and told them that they would have to come to the motel to claim his property, police noted.
“David Kelso was advised to not go into the room, as family was coming to claim the property,” Huffstutler notes in his written statement of probable cause.
At approximately 2:45 p.m. on Thursday, two of the dead man’s relatives came to PPD’s headquarters to speak with Huffstutler about their family member’s passing, police said.
During that conversation, police added, the surviving family members reported that they had claimed their relative’s wallet – which contained ID cards but not eight dollars in cash – and the pill bottle, still holding loose change but no $20 bill.
The relatives also told Huffstutler that one of the two cell phones that reportedly had been inside Room 23 was missing, too, court records show.
That information prompted Huffstutler to launch a “separate and independent investigation to the unattended death investigation,” Nitz told the Cecil Whig.
Huffstutler returned to the Relax Inn at approximately 5 p.m. Thursday and, while wearing his activated body-worn camera, he talked with Kelso, court records show.
The detective asked Kelso if he knew where the dead man’s money and phone could be found, after Kelso had told Huffstutler that no one else had a key to Room 23 and that all of the keys to that guest room were in the motel office, police reported.
“Mr. Kelso advised that the phone was in the office. I recovered the phone and charger from the office. I asked Mr. Kelso where the money was (and) he said in his back pocket. I then placed Mr. Kelso into custody and retrieved the stolen money from his right back pocket,” Huffstutler outlines in charging documents.
The cell phone that Kelso allegedly stole had a value of about $150, while the charger cost approximately $10, police noted.
In a press release issued Friday by the police department, Nitz summarizes, “The results of that investigation revealed that the motel manager, David Kelso, had entered the motel room following the initial (death) investigation, after being advised not to. The room was rented through the following week, and there was no reason or right of Mr. Kelso to enter the room. Once in the room, Mr. Kelso removed approximately $28, as well as a Trac cell phone and charger.”
Kelso is charged with first-degree burglary and third-degree burglary, which are felonies, and four misdemeanor offenses, including theft of less than $100, according to court records, which indicate that Kelso was released on an unsecured $3,000 bond shortly after his arrest.
Court records indicate that Kelso is scheduled for a Sept. 9 preliminary hearing.
