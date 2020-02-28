ELKTON - A woman and her grandfather are facing theft scheme charges after they allegedly stole more than $2,000 in donations through an unauthorized Facebook fundraising account - one set up under the ruse that the money would benefit two families in the wake of a North East-area crash that killed three children and one adult in May, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Investigators identified the suspects as Port Deposit-area residents Amastie Dawn Hickman, 34, and her grandfather, Leonard Raymond Street, 61.
The money raised through alleged deceptive means was spent to upgrade a utility part on the trailer where Hickman and Street live together, court records allege.
"Street explained that he purchased a new electrical breaker box for their trailer with the money that was raised on the Facebook Fundraising account," Cecil County Sheriff's Office Det. Tyler Price, lead investigator, reports in charging documents.
Court records allege that Hickman opened the Facebook fundraising account on May 24 - one day after the quadruple-fatal crash in the 600 block of Mechanics Valley Road near North East.
Killed in that two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 9:30 p.m. on May 23 were North East-area residents Nolan Jackson, 4; Talen Jackson, 9; Ciersten Jackson, 10 and 34-year-old Anthony “Tony” Shackelford, who, occupying the front passenger seat, was the uncle of the children killed in that same car.
(A woman and a teen who also were in that car - Mary E. Shackelford, 53, and David Jackson Jr., 13 - suffered critical injures and were flown by helicopter crews to University of Maryland's Shock Trauma Unit in Baltimore and Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children in Delaware respectively.)
Price started his investigation on July 23, after Shackelford family members complained of a "potential theft by deception scheme" involving the Facebook fundraising account in question, court records show.
The account allegedly opened by Hickman was "created specifically focused on obtaining funds to assist the family with funeral expenses of the people involved in the accident," according to court records.
"The family did not know that Hickman planned on creating this account, so several family members contacted her and requested that she remove the account because they were planning on utilizing a different fundraising company. Hickman advised that she would remove the account and provide the family with any money that was raised," according to court records.
Charging documents further allege, "The account remained active for several days, following the request to remove the account, and ultimately the account accrued approximately $2,000 (to) $2,800. Several weeks went by and the family still had not received any of the money from Hickman."
During a recorded interview with Price, Hickman confirmed that she had created the Facebook fundraising account in question and that family members had asked her to take down the account, explaining that they wanted to use a different fundraising company, court records show.
Instead of removing the account, however, Hickman modified the existing one, court records allege.
"Hickman stated that she then changed the name and description of the fundraising account to 'family in need'. Hickman advised that this account ultimately accrued approximately $2,000 and that the money was transferred into her grandfather's (Street) bank account and used to purchase a new electrical box for the trailer where she and her grandfather (Street) live," Price outlines in the statement of probable cause.
Street confirmed Hickman's version of events during his taped interview with Price, according to court records, which further indicate that Street told investigators that it was Hickman's idea to create the Facebook fundraising account, to later change the "title and description" of that account and to spend the donations generated by it on a new electrical breaker box for their trailer.
"Street stated that Hickman needed to use his bank account, because she does not have a bank account and Facebook needs a bank account on record to transfer the funds. Street provided her with his bank account information. Street verified that the funds were transferred to his bank account," court records allege.
As did Hickman, Street told investigators that the money was then used to buy a new electrical breaker box for their trailer, according to charging documents.
During his follow-up investigation, in which he studied banking records, Price learned that $43.23 was deposited into Street's bank account on May 30 and that "Facebook deposited an additional $2,160.92 into his account on May 31," with those transactions occurring within eight days after the quadruple fatal crash, court records allege.
Price also used an IP address that indicated the Facebook fundraising account in question was created near Port Deposit, court records show.
Hickman and Street are each facing one count of theft scheme of more than $1,500 and less than $25,000, a felony that is punishable by up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine, according to court records.
Investigators did not arrest Hickman and Street, but, instead, served them criminal summonses on Saturday, court records show.
Hickman is scheduled for a March 20 preliminary hearing, while Street's proceeding is set for March 30, according to court records.
