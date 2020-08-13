PORT DEPOSIT – An 18-year-old North East man remained jailed on Wednesday after he deliberately crashed a car into a telephone pole off a road near Port Deposit while arguing with his girlfriend inside the vehicle, which also was occupied by her 21-month-old daughter, Cecil County District Court records allege.
Moments before the intentional crash on Bainbridge Road, the suspect – Frederick Dempsey Curran, 18, of North East – allegedly said, “I’ll (expletive) kill us all,” according to charging documents.
Police reported that Curran’s 19-year-old girlfriend suffered a “minor scrap to her left knee” and her daughter, who also was evaluated by paramedics at the crash scene, emerged uninjured.
Curran reportedly ran away after allegedly ramming the car into the telephone pole, leaving his girlfriend and her daughter at the crash scene, police said. A short time later, police added, investigators arrested Curran after a Facebook call made by the suspect revealed that he was at a nearby gas station.
Maryland State Police troopers rushed to the 1000 block of Bainbridge Road at approximately 8:45 p.m. Friday in response to a vehicle collision dispatch and, once there, they noticed a silver Hyundai Accent with “severe front end damage,” court records show.
Curran’s girlfriend, who had occupied the front passenger’s seat of the Hyundai Accent, which she owns, told troopers that Curran was driving her car “after consuming alcoholic beverages to the point of impairment,” according to charging documents.
The two started arguing while Curran was driving the car, police reported.
As the argument intensified, Curran allegedly struck his girlfriend in the face and started “swerving" the car, before “proclaim(ing), ‘I’ll (expletive) kill us all!’” court records allege.
“Curran proceeded to pull the emergency brake . . . and aim the vehicle at the telephone pole at the right of the roadway. The vehicle subsequently struck the telephone pole and the guardrail. (Curran’s girlfriend), as well as all witnesses to the crash, stated that Curran immediately fled from the scene,” MSP Trooper Tereman, the arresting officer, outlines in his written statement of probable cause.
During the on-scene investigation, troopers noticed that the car’s emergency brake was “in the up position,” court records show.
“Skid marks located on the travel lanes on the roadway indicated that the vehicle emergency brake was abruptly activated and the vehicle aimed at the telephone pole,” court records allege.
While troopers were at the crash scene, an 18-year-old friend of Curran’s girlfriend received a Facebook call from Curran, and she put the call on speaker to allow investigators to hear it, according to court records.
“Curran stated that he fled from the scene because he thought he had active warrants. He also advised that he was at the Citgo gas station at 712 Craigtown Road (near Port Deposit),” court records allege.
Troopers went to that gas station and, after receiving an update that Curran had been seen in a white Toyota Corolla that had driven by the “incident location,” investigators arrested him, police reported.
The arresting trooper noticed that Curran’s eyes were “glassy and bloodshot” and that “an odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath,” according to charging documents.
While the trooper drove Curran to MSP’s North East Barrack for processing, Curran “became increasingly irate and yelled profanities,” court records allege.
“Due to his demeanor and the fact that he was involved in a motor vehicle collision, medical personnel was requested and responded to the barrack,” according to charging documents, which further indicate that Curran refused to submit to an intoximeter test.
Scheduled for a Sept. 9 preliminary hearing, Curran is facing six criminal charges, including two counts of first-degree assault, which is a felony that is punishable by up to 25 years in prison if convicted, court records show. Curran’s misdemeanor charges include two counts each of second-degree assault and reckless endangerment, according to court records.
Curran remained in the Cecil County Detention Center without bond on Wednesday, two days after his bail review hearing, court records show.
