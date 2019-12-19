NORTH EAST – A man remained jailed Thursday after investigators confiscated more than a half ounce each of marijuana and heroin mixed with fentanyl while raiding his residence near North East, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Investigators identified the suspect as 36-year-old Joseph Jerome White, who admitted to detectives that he used the drugs as “barter for favors” and that he sometimes sold them, too, court records allege.
On Tuesday, after developing White as a suspect during an investigation, members of the Maryland State Police Gang Enforcement Unit raided his residence in the 400 block of Champlain Road in Lakeside Mobile Home Park, police reported.
While performing a pat-down search on White, investigators found 26 baggies containing heroin mixed with fentanyl inside his right sock, police said. The 26 baggies had been parceled into two larger clear bags, police added.
“Each of the 26 baggies were containing a blue wax paper stamped with the number one and a heart symbol,” court records show.
While searching the bathroom of the residence, investigators found 13 more baggies containing heroin/fentanyl in a toilet, and those bags had been stamped with the same street brand name as the ones seized from White, according to police.
“It should be noted that, upon entry into the residence, White was observed by investigators running toward the bathroom of the residence and then returning to the living room portion of the residence, where he was detained,” court records allege.
In addition, searchers found and confiscated 16.8 grams of marijuana inside the residence, police reported. There are 28 grams in an ounce.
As for the 15.5 grams of heroin mixed with fentanyl that investigators seized, court records indicate, “It is known through intelligence gathered during this investigation that the origin of the heroin recovered is from Philadelphia, Pa. (The lead investigator) knows that the contents is a heroin/fentanyl mixture through laboratory testing.”
During a police interview after his arrest, White told detectives that he “hands outs (the drugs) in return for favors,” police reported.
“Although White admitted that he bartered (drugs) for favors, he also admitted that he, at times, would sell the (drugs),” court records allege.
Scheduled for a Jan. 17 preliminary hearing, White is facing five charges, including distribution of heroin/fentanyl and possession of heroin mixed with fentanyl with intent to distribute, both of which are felonies, according to court records.
White remained in the Cecil County Detention Center without bond on Thursday, a day after his bail review hearing, court records show.
