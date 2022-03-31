PERRYVILLE — Investigators have ruled out foul play in the death of a 57-year-old man whose body was found partially submerged in water near the Cecil County bank of the Susquehanna River in February — based, in part, on recently released autopsy results, according to the Perryville Police Department Chief Robert Nitz.
“The medical examiner ruled drowning as the cause of death,” Nitz said.
Moreover, he added, the medical examiner found no evidence of blunt-force trauma or other signs of foul play, such as gunshot wounds or stab wounds.
During their five-week-long investigation, PPD detectives have gained some information about the drowning victim, whom they determined was a resident in a Perryville assisted living community at the time of his death, Nitz said. Investigators also have been able to locate the spot where they believe the man wound up in the water, based on evidence found on a private pier in town, he added.
But even so, as of Thursday, Nitz still declined to release the drowning victim’s name.
That’s because investigators have been unable to find any of the drowning victim’s relatives to make a next-of-kin notification, Nitz explained. Investigators have talked to residents and employees at the assisted living community and have run down some leads, but to no avail, he noted.
“We’ve gone to a couple of addresses, but they didn’t pan out,” Nitz said, referring to residences where the drowning victim’s relatives were thought to live.
A passerby discovered the man’s body floating near the Thomas J. Hatem Memorial Bridge in the early afternoon of Feb. 21 and notified authorities, police said. Paramedics from Perryville and Havre de Grace responded to the scene, where, after first responders pulled the man from the water, they pronounced him dead, police added.
“The body was partially submerged in the river, face down. He was up against the (Cecil County) bank of the river,” Nitz recapped at the time.
Investigators were able to identify the deceased man through ID found on him, according to Nitz.
It is believed that the man was fishing on a private pier in the area of Roundhouse Drive in Perryville when he wound up in the water, based on investigators finding property linked to him on that dock along the Susquehanna River, Nitz reported.
“We don’t know if he just fell into the water or if he fell into the water because of a medical episode,” Nitz said.
