ELKTON — A man and a woman are facing numerous burglary-related charges after officers caught them inside an otherwise empty Elkton High School over the weekend, according to Cecil County District Court records.
The suspects — Larry Reed, 26, and Megan McDowell, 31, both of the 500 block of North Street in Elkton — stand accused of breaking into EHS in the 100 block of James Street at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, stealing an unspecified number of Google Chromebook laptops that have a total value of $4,700 and destroying school property.
Elkton Police Department officers rushed to the school at 6:43 a.m. in response to a commercial alarm, police said. After officers arrived at the school, police added, a dispatcher informed them that seven additional alarms had been activated.
On the east side of the building, one of the officers found a Dodge Journey that was parked near an exterior school door, which had a shattered window, police reported. On the west side of the building, another officer saw a man and a woman inside the school, according to court records.
“I observed the (man) with a pipe in his hand beating it against a door or a wall inside the school. Both individuals saw me and ran towards the east side of the school,” court records allege.
Then the suspects ran out of the school and attempted to flee from the officers, police said. One of the officers caught both suspects, whom he and other officers were able to identify “due to previous encounters” with them, police added.
While officers were clearing the school building, they noticed several pieces of property that had been damaged or destroyed, including a propane controller, a cabinet inside a chemistry lab and a chemistry lab door window, police reported.
Officers also located a pipe, flashlight, medical supplies, alcohol wipes and tape, according to the charging document.
While conducting an inventory search of the Dodge Journey that officers had linked to Reed and McDowell, investigators found numerous Google Chromebook laptops, court records allege. On the back of those Chromebook laptops, investigators noticed stickers indicating the laptops were “property of Cecil County Public Schools,” according to the charging document.
Officers arrested Reed and McDowell at the school and then drove them to EPD headquarters for processing.
McDowell and Reed are each facing eight criminal charges, including second-degree burglary and theft of property valued at more than $1,500 and less than $25,000, court records show.
Reed remained in the Cecil County Detention Center on no bond Tuesday, one day after his bail review hearing, according to court records.
After spending one night in the county jail and appearing for her bail review hearing, McDowell was released on an unsecured $15,000 bond Monday, court records show.
