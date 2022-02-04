CECIL COUNTY — Investigators have arrested and charged a man who allegedly stripped catalytic converters from several vehicles in three school parking lots in Cecil County during a three-week-long theft spree, according to the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office.
Between Jan. 5 and Jan. 27, CCSO investigators received five theft complaints regarding the removal of catalytic converters from vehicles parked at Rising Sun High School, the Cecil County School of Technology and Cecil College, reported Lt. Michael Holmes, an agency spokesman.
“The suspect removed the catalytic converters from student and staff vehicles,” Holmes said.
Through surveillance video and “other investigative measures,” members of CCSO’s Street Level Crimes Unit determined that the suspect drove a black Mazda passenger car with a spoiler and with a Delaware license plate, police reported.
“The driver would travel to a well-occupied parking lot during daytime school hours and then remove catalytic converters from motor vehicles (by) using a small electrical cutting instrument,” Holmes said.
It is likely that the suspect targeted vehicles in those high school and college parking lots because he assumed the owners — students and teachers — were preoccupied in the education buildings.
On Monday, some four days after investigators had received their last theft complaint relating to catalytic converters, a CCSO deputy spotted a Mazda matching the description of the suspect vehicle in the 900 block of West Pulaski Highway (Route 40) near Elkton and stopped it, police said.
A computer check revealed that the operator — Jesse Lee Dungan, 33, of Conowingo — had a suspended driver’s license and that the Mazda had an unauthorized license plate, police added.
During a court-approved search of the Mazda, after it had been towed to an impound lot at CCSO headquarters, investigators found and confiscated two Ryobi reciprocating saws and 72 saw blades, according to Holmes, who further reported that detectives also located and seized “multiple hypodermic syringes and small clear plastic baggies containing suspected heroin.”
Dungan is facing 15 criminal charges, of which five are felonies, including theft of property valued at more than $1,500 and less than $25,000, Cecil County District Court records show.
He remained in the Cecil County Detention Center in lieu of $7,500 bond on Wednesday, one day after his bail review hearing, according to court records.
