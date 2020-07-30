ELKTON —A man remained jailed on Thursday after he allegedly chased his wife and another woman down a road near the married couple’s home while brandishing a machete, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Maryland State Police investigators identified Glenn Joseph Gee, 46, of the unit block of Payne Lane, north of Elkton, as the suspect.
The incident occurred at approximately 1 a.m. on Tuesday, starting in the unit block of Payne Lane, before spilling onto Blue Ball Road, and it prompted a concerned resident to call 911 after witnessing the alleged attack, police reported.
“Maryland State Police was dispatched for a report of a subject with a machete chasing a female . . . A neighbor observed the subjects (Payne, his wife and the other woman) running and called 911,” according to charging documents.
After arriving at the scene, MSP investigators spoke with Gee’s 41-year-old wife and the other woman, who is 42, court records show.
“(Gee’s wife) advised a verbal argument began between her and Glenn (Gee), at which time Glenn (Gee) grabbed a machete and yelled, ‘Are you scared now, (expletive)?” court records allege.
The women told investigators that Gee, while still wielding the machete, then chased them down the driveway toward Blue Ball Road, police said. Investigators located Gee inside the couple’s residence, after speaking with the women, and arrested him, police added.
“While in the residence, I observed a machete sheath on the living room floor, approximately 10 feet from the front door. In the master bedroom, I observed a machete in the dresser drawer,” MSP Trooper Roland, the arresting officer, outlines in his statement of probable cause contained in court records.
Gee is charged with first-degree assault, which is felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison, and a misdemeanor count of second-degree assault, an offense that carries a maximum 10-year sentence, according to court records.
He remained in the Cecil County Detention Center without bond on Thursday, two days after his bail review hearing, court records show.
