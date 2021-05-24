HAVRE DE GRACE - A man is facing attempted murder charges after he allegedly threatened to kill a Havre de Grace Police Department officer and later rammed his vehicle through the front doors of the agency's station, before it came to rest inside the building's lobby, according to police.
Investigators identified the suspect as Timothy Joel Jackson Kahl, 24, of Havre de Grace.
Kahl is facing 10 criminal charges, including two counts each of attempted first-degree murder and first-degree assault, in addition to reckless endangerment and three counts of malicious destruction of property with a value greater than $1,000, according to Harford County District Court records.
He remained in the Harford County Detention Center on Tuesday morning on no bond, while awaiting a bail review hearing scheduled for later that day, court records show.
Police said Kahl called the HdG station at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Sunday and threatened that he was going to "come there and kill a police officer." As of Tuesday, it was not clear if the caller identified the officer he allegedly intended to kill.
Based on information gleaned from that phone call, police added, investigators believed that Kahl had called from his residence in the 400 block of Village Drive in Havre de Grace.
Officers responded to that address and found a man - later identified as Kahl - in a vehicle, which he then "drove erratically," police reported.
"When officers went to make contact with him, he tried to run them over with his vehicle. He struck several parked vehicles . . . before fleeing the area," summarized HdGPD Cpl. Ken Terry, an agency spokesman.
Kahl then drove directly to the HdGPD headquarters in the 700 block of Pennington Avenue, where he struck another parked car, according to police.
"After colliding with this vehicle, Kahl then intentionally drove his vehicle into the front doors of the police station into the lobby. He exited his vehicle and, as he came back out of the front doors, he tried to attack officers," Terry alleged.
At that point, at least one of the officers tased Kahl - subduing him long enough to take him into custody, police said. Officers then drove Kahl to the nearby Harford Memorial Hospital, where he was treated for unspecified injuries, police added.
No HdGPD officers or staff were injured during the incident, according to the spokesperson, who further reported that the police station sustained "severe damage."
Based on surveillance video released Monday afternoon by the agency, it appears that it was a van that crashed through the front doors of the HdGPD station and into its lobby.
