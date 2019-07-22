NORTH EAST — A man remained jailed without bond Monday after he allegedly cut a man with a knife while robbing him behind a liquor store, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Maryland State Police troopers went to Howard's Market at 480 Mauldin Ave. at approximately 5 p.m. Friday, after receiving a "robbery/stabbing" complaint, police reported.
An ambulance crew transported the 27-year-old victim from the scene to Christiana Hospital in Delaware, where he was treated for what investigators described as a "non-life-threatening," 1½-inch-long cut to his right hand, court records show.
The alleged victim told investigators that he had parked his bicycle behind the liquor store, with the intent of entering the business to buy beer, when a man he knew only as "Steve" approached him, brandished a knife and tried to rob him, according to court records.
"(The alleged victim) stated 'Steve' attacked him with the knife, attempting to stab his torso, specifically his abdomen ... (The alleged victim) also advised he attempted to block the attack with his right hand, causing the injury," court records allege.
The wounded man gave investigators a description of the suspect — later identified as Steven Randall Holmes, 22, of the unit block of Cemetery Road in North East, police said. While searching the area shortly after the incident, police added, investigators found Holmes riding a bicycle at the entrance of the nearby Cedar Hill apartment complex and arrested him.
Investigators confiscated a pocket knife and a BB pistol from Holmes while searching him after his arrest, police reported.
They also took a photo of Holmes and then showed it to the alleged victim, who, in turn, identified him as the suspect, police said. Also part of the investigation, MSP troopers viewed store surveillance video, which showed the alleged victim riding his bike behind the liquor store and, moments later, entering the business while "bleeding profusely from the back of his right hand," police added.
After his arrest, Holmes declined to make a statement to investigators, police reported.
Holmes remained in the Cecil County Detention Center without bond late Monday afternoon, after his bail review hearing earlier that day, court records show. Holmes is facing five charges, including armed robbery, first-degree assault and reckless endangerment, according to court records, which also indicate that Holmes is scheduled for an Aug. 12 preliminary hearing.
