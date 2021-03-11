NORTH EAST - A man is facing numerous charges after he allegedly punched a Maryland State Police trooper on a street in North East, moments before the investigator confiscated a loaded handgun that had been reported stolen and a dozen baggies containing suspect heroin mixed with fentanyl, according to Cecil County District Court records.
The incident leading to the arrest of the suspect – Jeremy Brooke-Thodos, 32, of the 100 block of West Huron Court near North East – started at approximately 3:20 p.m. on Tuesday, when patrolling MSP Tfc. Arment noticed Brooke-Thodos walking in the area of Jethro Street and Mauldin Avenue, police said.
Aware that Brooke-Thodos was wanted on an active arrest warrant, police added, the trooper approached the suspect.
Brooke-Thodos dropped a rolled up hoodie onto the ground and began to flee on foot.
"After a brief foot chase, the suspect actively resisted arrest, kicking, swinging, striking me with a closed fist, and refused to obey my orders to stop resisting," Arment reports in his written statement of probable cause.
Arment searched Brooke-Thodos, after taking him into custody, and found 12 baggies holding suspected heroin/fentanyl inside the suspect's pocket and wallet, according to charging documents, which further show that the trooper also seized two hypodermic syringes during his investigation.
While searching the rolled-up hoodie that Brooke-Thodos had discarded before spurring the foot chase, the investigator found a Ruger .22 caliber handgun that had one live round in the chamber and nine more bullets in the magazine, court records allege.
The confiscated handgun had been registered as stolen through MSP's North East Barrack, court records show.
A check conducted through the Maryland Gun Center revealed that Brooke-Thodos is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition and is "deemed an extreme flight risk," according to charging documents.
Brooke-Thodos is facing 12 criminal charges, including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, second-degree assault on a law enforcement officer and possession of heroin/fentanyl while possessing a firearm – all three of which are felonies, court records show.
Scheduled for an April 5 preliminary hearing, Brooke-Thodos remained in the Cecil County Detention Center without bond on Thursday afternoon, after his bail review hearing earlier that day, according to court records.
