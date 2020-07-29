NORTH EAST — A man is facing several charges after he allegedly pulled a knife on a Cecil County Sheriff’s Office deputy outside a convenience store near North East, police reported.
Investigators identified the suspect as William Keith Joseph Burroughs, a Port Deposit-area resident who turns 27 on Thursday.
Burroughs is facing five misdemeanor charges, including reckless endangerment, handgun in a vehicle and disorderly conduct, according to Cecil County District Court records, which also indicate that he is scheduled for a Sept. 10 trial.
After spending one night in the Cecil County Detention Center without bond, Burroughs is free on a $3,000 bond that he posted on Friday after his bail review hearing, court records show.
The incident started at approximately 7 a.m. on Thursday, when a manager at the Royal Farms in the 500 block of Mechanics Valley Road, a business that fronts West Pulaski Highway (Route 40), flagged down CCSO Cpl. Brian Shockey outside the store, police reported.
Management told Shockey that the suspect had been caught allegedly stealing merchandise inside the store at about 5 a.m., some two hours earlier, and agreed to return the items – which he did — and leave, said Lt. Michael Holmes, a CCSO spokesman.
The manager told the deputy that the suspect, later identified as Burroughs, went outside to the fuel islands and lingered there, Holmes added.
When employees checked on him a few times, Burroughs allegedly shouted vulgarities, Holmes reported.
“He was at the fuel pumps, slipping in and out of consciousness. He was definitely impaired by something. He was belligerent and cursing. Cpl. Shockey approached the subject, who was leaning on a motorcycle, almost falling into the fuel pumps,” Holmes outlined.
Shockey had trouble getting Burroughs’ attention, according to Holmes. Burroughs was “standing with his eyes shut” and then he started walking, he added.
Concerned for Burroughs’ safety, Shockey tapped Burroughs’ shoulder from behind, police reported.
“(Burroughs) turned around, spinning with a folding knife with a six-inch blade in his hand,” Holmes said.
At that point, according to police, Shockey took Burroughs to the ground, gained control of the knife and arrested him, police reported.
“This could have easily gone bad,” Holmes commented.
Holmes told the Cecil Whig that Burroughs reportedly had been using the knife to “scratch off lottery tickets” when the incident occurred and that investigators later found a scratched-off lottery ticket on the ground, close to where Burroughs had been.
During a pat-down search, Shockey found four prescriptions pills used to treat anxiety and panic disorder in one of the suspect’s pockets, according to Holmes, who further reported that Burroughs admitted that the medication did not belong to him.
“While searching his (Burroughs’) motorcycle, Cpl. Shockey found a .38 caliber revolver in the rear compartment storage area,” Holmes said.
Shockey confiscated the handgun, the knife and the pills, police said. He also impounded the motorcycle, after further investigation revealed that Burroughs did not have a registration and that the vehicle had “switched plates,” police added.
