RISING SUN — Two officers drew their handguns on a man in the yard of Rising Sun-area home while a Cecil County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrested him, shortly after the suspect allegedly broke into that dwelling — occupied by people he does not know — and struck one of those residents with a piece of wood amid a struggle, according to charging documents.
The suspect, Dean Allen Sullins, 50, of Nottingham, Pa., also allegedly armed himself with a three-foot-long angle iron and scissors while attacking the 28-year-old who lives at the home in the 100 block of Cissel Lane at approximately 8 p.m. on Feb. 21, which is when the second part of the protracted incident occurred, police said.
Also inside that dwelling during the incident were the man’s 27-year-old wife and their two children — ages 2 and 7, police added.
Court records indicate that the husband defended himself and his family, striking Sullins in the face with frying pan at one point during their struggle.
After his arrest, Sullins told investigators that aliens had been following him that day, court records show. Sullins also told investigators that, while hiding from police after fleeing from the Cissel Lane residence, he smoked crystal methamphetamine inside a barn on that property, according to charging documents.
Investigators also have linked Sullins to another home-invasion-style burglary that occurred earlier that day in the 300 block of Sylmar Road near Rising Sun, where a 61-year-old woman who lives there hid in the basement while listening to an intruder walking around upstairs, police said. Sullins allegedly stole a pocketbook containing more than $100, credit and debit cards and other property from that Sylmar Road home, police added.
Stranger shows up
The first part of the incident at the Cissel Lane residence started at about 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 21, when a man, later identified as Sullins, knocked on the front door of the home, police reported.
After the 27-year-old woman who lives there answered the knock by “a man I’ve never seen before,” Sullins said he was recently homeless and asked if she could drive him to the hospital because he was sick, according to police.
The woman apologized and said she could not help, prompting Sullins to ask if he could come into her home and have some water, police said. Explaining that she was uncomfortable letting him into her home, the woman locked the door, got some water in a to-go cup and gave it him when she returned, police added.
“When I gave it to him, he asked if I had alcohol. I said no and he tried to continue a conversation about his sickness and I said sorry I can’t help and shut the door,” the woman outlines in her written statement contained in court records.
She immediately told her husband what happened and a couple of hours later, after talking to a neighbor about the incident, they decided to notify the authorities, police said. Her husband left a message with the Rising Sun Police Department at approximately 7:30 p.m., some two hours after Sullins had visited their home, police added.
The stranger returns
Then at approximately 8 p.m., some 30 minutes after the husband left a message with the RSPD, the couple heard a “frantic knock at the door” and realized that the same man, Sullins, had returned to their home, police reported.
Seconds later, the interaction between the woman’s husband and Sullins occurred amid a 911 call that the husband had made, court records indicate.
“He (her husband) tells me he is calling 911 and to bring our kids into the back room and shut the door. I heard (her husband) on the phone, explaining that a man is banging on the our door. I heard (her husband) yell that he is breaking in our house, that he is now in our house . . . (Her husband) yells that he is on the phone with the police and not to come any further into the house,” the woman reports in her written statement contained in court records.
Then the woman heard a bang of a “door getting kicked in” and then yelling and the sound of scuffling in the nearby room, police reported.
“I ran out to prepare to defend myself and my family. I screamed for fear for my family. My husband finally wrestled him out of the house and held the door shut, while continuing to talk to 911 and inform them of the urgency,” the woman outlines in her written statement.
After checking to see if her husband was OK, she returned to their children cloistered in the back bedroom and waited for police to arrive, court records show.
Husband battles stranger
The husband also provided police with a written account of the incident, including parts his wife could not see, but could hear while protecting their children in the back bedroom, court records indicate.
Sullins broke through the exterior door to the breezeway and then stepped into the breezeway, prompting the husband to lock the interior breezeway door leading into the home — while shouting orders for Sullins not to enter his home and warnings that he was on the phone with 911, police said.
Sullins kept telling the husband to please call the police because he wanted to turn himself in — without specifying the reason he needed to surrender himself to law enforcement — and to let him come into the home, assuring that he wouldn’t hurt him, police added.
Then Sullins kicked the locked, interior breezeway door twice, knocking it down, police reported.
“I threw my phone down; he hit my left arm with a piece of wood. I grabbed a frying pan off the stove and hit him in the face. He dropped the wood, took a step back into the breezeway, where he grabbed a piece of angle iron with his left hand and scissor with his right hand. I grabbed his hand, put my elbow to his throat, pinning his head to the wall. I then fought for the scissors, as I was in great fear for my family’s safety and my wife,” the husband reports in his written statement.
While struggling for control of the scissors, the husband slammed Sullins’ right hand into the dryer and elbowed him in the throat — causing him to drop the scissors, police reported.
The husband was able to push Sullins outside, after Sullins grabbed the angle iron and errantly swung at him, according to court records.
Then he held the outside door shut until police arrived, court records show.
Police capture stranger
CCSO Deputy Caleb Griffitts responded to the “burglary-in-progress” call, as did two RSPD officers, police said.
Dispatchers reported that the suspect had fled from the Cissel Lane residence on foot and that it was possible he was hiding in a detached shed on the property, police added.
When Griffitts arrived, he saw RSPD Officers Stickney and McKinney standing in that yard “with their handguns drawn and pointed in the direction of the shed,” which stands approximately 50 feet from the house, according to court records.
As he approached the shed, Griffitts saw a man, later identified as Sullins, exit the outbuilding “with his hands in the air and immediately lay on the ground on his stomach,” court records show.
Griffitts handcuffed Sullins’ hands behind his back and took him into custody, police reported.
The deputy noticed blood coming from cuts on Sullins’ left palm and also saw multiple drops of blood inside the shed, where Sullins had been hiding, court records show.
At the scene of the struggle between Sullins and the husband, investigators found the three-foot-long angle iron, scissors and damage to the two breezeway doors, police reported. Investigators took photos of the evidence, including one of the bruise on the husband’s arm where the wood struck him, according to police.
Aliens and meth
After arresting Sullins, Griffitts had a conversation with the suspect while driving him in his patrol car to the CCSO headquarters near Elkton for processing, police said. Their conversation was visually and audibly recorded by a dash/backseat camera, after the deputy had read Sullins his Miranda rights and he agreed to talk, police added.
The conversation began with Griffitts asking Sullins — he was secured in a rear seat — to “describe what had occurred this past day (Feb. 21),” police reported.
“Dean (Sullins) began talking about aliens and that he was being followed by them and he was currently on a television show,” according to charging documents.
Sullins also told the deputy that he had forced his way into the Cissel Lane residence and hid in the detached shed, after fleeing, police reported.
“Dean (Sullins) advised he entered the detached shed to see if the police were going to arrive or aliens were going to arrive,” according to Griffitts written statement of probable cause.
Court records indicate that Sullins told Stickney in an “excited utterance” that, when he was inside the barn on the Cissel Lane property, he entered a Toyota sedan and smoked crystal meth.
Investigators were unable to find any evidence of drugs inside that car, which appeared “disheveled,” not how it was last observed by the owner, police said. But nothing was missing from that Toyota, police added.
An earlier house burglary
Sullins admitted to Griffitts that he had forced his way into the Cissel Lane residence — in addition to breaking into a home in the 300 block of Sylmar Road near Rising Sun at approximately 2 p.m. on Feb. 21 — some five hours before his alleged second visit to the Cissel Lane house, court records show.
CCSO Deputy Davis responded to the Sylmar Road house burglary and investigated, police noted.
“Prior to arrival, dispatch informed that the caller locked herself in a basement bedroom because she heard someone walking around upstairs in her residence,” according to court records.
Davis noticed that one of the bay doors in the two-car garage was up; that the radio was on inside a car in that garage, although the vehicle was not running; that a garage window had been broken; and that the door leading into the home from inside the garage was unlocked, police reported.
The deputy walked into the home, announcing his presence loudly several times, and then he heard a woman’s voice respond from the basement, police said. He instructed the woman, identified as the resident, to come upstairs, where he interviewed her after additional deputies had swept the dwelling to confirm that the suspect had gone, police added.
“(The woman) advised that she had seen somebody in her residence, as she was coming up the stairs to investigate the footsteps . . . It appeared that the was carrying something as he was leaving the residence,” court records show.
The woman gave investigators a description of the suspect and the clothing he was wearing, police reported.
While checking the home, the woman discovered that her purse was missing from the kitchen counter, according to police.
After arresting Sullins in the wake of the Cissel Lane incident, Griffitts conducted a pat-down search on him, police said.
Griffitts confiscated a Maryland driver’s license — belonging to resident of the Sylmar Road home that had burglarized earlier that day — as well as a credit card, a debit card, $121, two $50 gift certificates for a locally-owned North East jewelry store and other items, all of which investigators also linked to her, police added.
Griffitts seized those items and they then were taken to the Sylmar Road residence, where the woman who lives at that address “identified the property as her recently stolen property,” court records allege.
Sullins outlined his alleged activities at the Sylmar Road address, while speaking to Griffitts after he had been taken into custody, police reported.
“(Sullins) advised that he entered a residence through a window and walked into the house. (Sullins) also stated that he grabbed a purse that was on the kitchen counter. (Sullins) also stated that he entered a vehicle that was in the garage in hopes to steal the vehicle, but was unsuccessful,” court records allege.
He then left the Sylmar Road property, according to police.
“I asked (Sullins) what happened to the purse, which was not located by myself or any other officers, and he advised that he hid the purse in the mud at an unknown tree farm,” Griffitts reports in charging documents.
Several serious charges
Sullins is facing 27 charges, six of which are felonies, including home invasion, first-degree assault and first-degree burglary, according to court records.
Scheduled for a March 30 preliminary hearing, Sullins remained in the Cecil County Detention Center without bond on Thursday, three days after his bail review hearing, court records show.
