ELKTON — A man is facing three criminal charges after he allegedly fired numerous shotgun rounds from a rear patio in an Elkton townhome community that is situated near a church, an adult assisted living facility and a gas station, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Investigators also reported that the suspect — John Robert Kurtz-Smith, 29 — allegedly fired those shotgun blasts across a well-traveled highway, which the townhouse in question abuts, and into the woods on the other side of that road, court records show.
Elkton Police Department officers responded to the 200 block of Whitehall Road at approximately 11:50 p.m. on Monday, after receiving complaints regarding an estimated eight gunshots that had been fired, police said.
One of the complainants was identified as a representative of Abby Manor, an adult assisted living facility in the unit block of Colonial Manor Court, which is a short distance from where investigators ultimately determined that shots had been fired, police added.
While officers were canvassing the area, they occasionally heard additional gunshots, police reported.
At approximately 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, some 40 minutes after starting their investigation, officers heard a gunshot “very close” to them while they were in the area of Whitehall Road and Augustine Herman Highway (Route 213), prompting EPD Officer Andrew Tuer to drive to the rear of the townhouses in the unit block of Whitehall Circle.
“(Tuer) observed a male in a grey shirt flee into the house, shut the door and close the blinds. Officers immediately set up a perimeter on the residence, and Ofc. Tuer observed at least a dozen spent shotgun shells on the rear patio area and yard of the residence,” court records allege.
Officers unsuccessfully tried to make contact with the person or people inside the townhouse in question by knocking on the door and by talking toward the residence through a loudspeaker, police reported.
While positioned around that townhouse, officers saw a woman walk out a rear sliding glass door and pick up several spent shotgun shells, before reentering the residence, police said. When she walked out a second time moments later, police added, officers took her into custody as she tried to flee back inside the residence.
The woman, whom investigators identified as 30-year-old Amanda Piecara, who resides at that Whitehall Circle townhouse, identified Kurtz-Smith as the person who had fired the shotgun blasts — against her objections — from the back patio across Route 213 into the woods, according to court records. Piecara also reported that Kurtz-Smith was now the only person inside the residence, court records show.
Piecara told investigators that she had told Kurtz-Smith “not to shoot the gun because cops would come,” police said. Piecara also maintained that Kurtz-Smith told her to pick up the spent shotgun shells and to not answer the door when officers knocked on it, police added.
Court records indicate that Kurtz-Smith exited the townhouse a short time later, without further incident, and that officers arrested him at the scene.
Investigators confiscated a “Silver Eagle 12-gauge, magazine-fed, semi-automatic” shotgun while conducting a probable-cause search of that Whitehall Circle townhouse, in addition to live ammunition and spent shells, all of which were found inside a trash can, according to court records.
In one section of the charging document, investigators list the various hazards posed by the firing of the shotgun, noting that the townhouse in question is within the incorporated town limits of the Town of Elkton; that it is adjacent to other occupied townhomes; and that it is a short distance from the occupied Abby Manor adult assisted living facility.
Investigators also point out in court records that “directly to the rear of the residence is Augustine Herman Highway, a two-lane highway that is frequented by vehicle and pedestrian traffic at all hours of the night” and that “Across Augustine Herman Highway from the residence is a wooded area, a Shell gas station and a church.”
During the last volley of shotgun blasts, EPD officers were in the parking lot of that Shell gas station, police reported.
Kurtz-Smith, whose address is listed as the unit block of River Mist Drive near Elkton, is charged with reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct and discharging a firearm within town limits, all of which are misdemeanors, according to court records, which also indicate that he is scheduled for a March 24 trial.
Kurtz-Smith spent two nights in the Cecil County Detention Center without bond before his bail review hearing on Wednesday, when he was released on a $3,000 unsecured personal bond after a district court judge lowered the original amount, court records show.
As for Piecara, investigators charged her with misdemeanor counts of altering physical evidence and obstructing and hindering, according to court records. Free on a $3,500 property bond, Piecara is scheduled for a March 31 trial, court records show.
