Police: Man claimed suspect crystal meth was 'salt from a pretzel'

RISING SUN - A man is facing drug charges after investigators caught him with suspect crystal meth - which he claimed was seasoning for a snack - during a traffic stop near Rising Sun, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Investigators also confiscated a bag containing suspect crack cocaine and a bag of suspect methamphetamine from the suspect, Luis Angel Rodriguez, 42, of Newark, Del., during a strip search in a holding cell at the Cecil County Sheriff Office's headquarters near Elkton after taking him into custody, police reported.
The incident leading to Rodriguez' arrested started at 2:35 p.m. on Friday, when CCSO Dfc. Jonathan Douglas stopped a Mercedes in the northbound lane of Conowingo Road, near Stevens Road, for traveling 58 mph in a posted 50 mph zone, police said. Shortly before making the traffic stop, police added, the deputy also saw the Mercedes slightly cross the double-yellow centerline.
Rodriguez was a front-seat passenger in the Mercedes, which was driven by a 38-year-old Newark, Del. man, whose backseat passenger was a 26-year-old Conowingo man, police reported.
(The Cecil Whig is withholding their names because, although investigators informed the driver and the backseat passenger that charges would be filed against them at a later, court records did not indicate that charges had been filed against those two men, as of Tuesday.)
A computer check at the traffic stop scene indicated that Rodriguez was wanted in New York on an outstanding warrant relating to an alleged violation of probation offense in connection with a possession-of-a-weapon case, court records show.
Douglas dispatched CCSO Sr. Deputy S. Cunningham and his specially trained scent dog, K9 Ares, to the traffic stop scene, police said. After the K-9 unit arrived, police added, the deputies ordered all three men to get out of the car.
While awaiting confirmation of the outstanding warrant, Douglas searched Rodriguez at the scene and noticed a "crystal-like substance fall out of (Rodriguez' pants) pocket and onto the ground," according to court records.
"Dfc. Douglas asked (Rodriguez) what the item was and (Rodriguez) stated it was salt from a pretzel he had in his pocket," according to court records, which further allege, "Dfc. Douglas located the item that fell out of (Rodriguez') pocket during the search and, through Douglas' training, knowledge and experience, (he) recognized it as crystal methamphetamine."
K9 Ares alerted to the presence of illegal drugs inside the Mercedes while performing a sniff-scan of the vehicle's exterior, prompting Douglas and Cunningham to search the car at approximately 3 p.m., some 25 minutes after Douglas made the traffic stop, police reported.
At various spots inside the car, the deputies found and confiscated suspect drug paraphernalia, including a glass pipe used to smoke crack cocaine, a second glass pipe used to smoke methamphetamine, two capped hypodermic syringes and a clear plastic bag containing a white paper - which investigators recognized as a "common method to store heroin/fentanyl," court records allege.
The backseat passenger admitted that the syringes were his, police said. After searching the backseat passenger and finding no additional evidence, the deputies released him at the scene and told him that charges would be filed against him at a later date, police added.
Deputies drove the driver and Rodriguez to CCSO headquarters, where strip searches were conducted, according to court records, which indicate that no evidence was found on the driver. Deputies released the driver, telling him that charges would be filed against him at a later time, police reported.
Before his strip search, Rodriguez told Douglas and CCSO Dfc. Jonathan Lewis that he was "feeling sick" and that he was "sweating and coughing," prompting a medical check, which indicated that Rodriguez did not have a fever, court records show.
Rodriguez then told investigators that he "did not consent to a strip search and that he refused to cooperate," according to court records. During the strip search, which occurred after Douglas and CCSO Sgt. Ronald Schmidt had escorted Rodriguez into a secure holding cell, Douglas asked Rodriguez to remove his long johns, court records show.
"When he did, a clear plastic bag fell to the ground. Dfc. Douglas picked the bag up and observed the substance in the bag to be a clear crystal-like substance (that was) suspected crystal methamphetamine. Dfc. Douglas continued the search and located a clear plastic bag containing a white rock-like substance that Dfc. Douglas recognized as crack cocaine," court records allege.
Scheduled for a June 29 trial, Rodriguez is facing five criminal charges, all of which are misdemeanors, including possession of methamphetamine and possession of crack cocaine, according to court records.
Rodriguez spent the weekend in the Cecil County Detention Center in lieu of a $5,000 cash bond, court records show. He was released Monday on a $5,000 unsecured bond, after his bail review hearing earlier that day, according to court records.
