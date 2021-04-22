PERRYVILLE - A Maryland State Police trooper arrested a man after confiscating more than three pounds of suspect marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 95 near Perryville on Tuesday, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Tuesday's date was April 20, or 4/20 - numbers that, for several decades, have represented what was intended to be a secret code indicating the acceptance of marijuana. April 20 holds a tongue-in-cheek significance to some.
Adding to the irony, court records indicate that the traffic stop leading to MSP Trooper N. Warren charging the suspect - Wanya Deshawn Brown, 24, of Hanover - with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of marijuana in excess of 10 grams occurred at approximately 4 p.m. that day.
Warren was on routine patrol on northbound I-95 near mile-marker 95, about two miles north of the Perryville exchange, at 3:58 p.m. Tuesday when he clocked a black Mercedez C250 allegedly traveling 88 mph in a posted 65 mph zone - prompting him to stop the vehicle, police reported.
While speaking with Brown, who was the driver and sole occupant of the car, Warren "detected the odor of marijuana emitting from the interior of the vehicle," according to charging documents.
After dispatching another trooper to the traffic stop scene to serve as backup, Warren conducted a probable-cause search of the Mercedes, police said. Brown agreed to exit the vehicle to allow for the search, police added.
The trooper found and confiscated four vacuum-sealed bags and one plastic bag holding suspect marijuana while searching the Mercedes, court records allege. Warren also seized $3,498 in cash and 171 "miscellaneous stamped ziplock baggies," according to charging documents.
Warren arrested Brown at the traffic-stop scene and then transported him to the agency's JFK Memorial Highway Barrack near Perryville for processing, court records show.
The suspect marijuana that Warrren seized had a total weight of 1,414 grams, court records allege. There are approximately 453 grams in one pound.
Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute is a felony that is punishable by up to five years in prison and $15,000 fine if a defendant is convicted, according to court records, which indicate that Brown is scheduled for May 17 preliminary hearing. Possession of more than 10 grams of marijuana is a misdemeanor that, if convicted, carries a maximum six-month jail sentence and a $1,000 fine, court records show.
Brown remained in the Cecil County Detention Center without bond on Thursday, one day after his bail review hearing earlier, according to court records.
