NORTH EAST — A man remained jailed on Thursday after investigators confiscated more than one pound of suspect marijuana and nearly a half-ounce of Ecstasy, or MDMA, during an Interstate 95 traffic stop near North East, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Investigators identified the suspect as Daniel George Griffin, 58, of Baltimore.
Maryland State Police Trooper Karen Desai stopped a Nissan Versa driven by Griffin in the northbound lane of I-95 near mile-marker 97, about three miles south of the North East/Rising Sun interchange, at approximately 8 a.m. on Sunday for allegedly traveling 84 mph in a posted 65 mph zone, police reported.
While speaking with Griffin, the trooper detected an odor of marijuana coming from inside the suspect car, police said. Because of that smell, police added, Desai informed Griffin that his vehicle would be searched — prompting him to make an admission.
“Griffin advised that there was marijuana and Molly (MDMA) in the vehicle,” according to charging documents.
During the probable-cause search, investigators seized 50 vials containing a total of 544.5 grams of suspect marijuana, court records allege. There are about 453 grams in one pound.
In addition, investigators confiscated 13 vials holding a combined weight of 11.4 grams of Ecstasy, police reported. Ecstasy, also known as MDMA and Molly, is a synthetic psychoactive drug. There are approximately 14 grams in a half-ounce. The vials were found inside a plastic bag in Griffin’s vehicle, police noted.
After he was arrested at the traffic-stop scene, Griffin was transported to MSP’s JFK Memorial Highway Barrack near Perryville, to which Desai is assigned, for processing, court records show.
Griffin is charged with four offenses, including possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of MDMA with intent to distribute, according to court records, which further indicate that he is scheduled for a June 7 preliminary hearing.
On Thursday, three days after his bail review hearing, Griffin remained in the Cecil County Detention Center on no bond, court records show.
