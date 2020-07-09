ELKTON – A man remained jailed on Thursday after investigators confiscated 52 baggies containing suspect heroin mixed with fentanyl and other alleged contraband from him on the street of an Elkton neighborhood, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Investigators identified the suspect as Leroy Alexander, 37, of the unit block of Whitehall Circle in Elkton.
Alexander is facing eight criminal charges, six of which are felonies, including possession of heroin/fentanyl with intent to distribute, possession of a large amount of a controlled and dangerous substance and possession of illegal drugs with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school zone, court records show.
He remained in the Cecil County Detention Center without bond on Thursday, a day after his bail review hearing, according to court records.
Ofc. Thomas Saulsbury of the Elkton Police Department arrested Alexander on Tuesday, after he and EPD Sgt. David Confer spotted Alexander on Road C, between Road 5 and Road 6, in the Hollingsworth Manor neighborhood, police said.
Aware that Alexander had an “active body search warrant” that had been signed by Cecil County Circuit Court Judge Jane Cairns Murray, Saulsbury got out of the unmarked patrol vehicle and approached the suspect, police added.
“I observed Alexander drop suspected heroin/fentanyl from his person,” Saulsbury reports in his written statement of probable cause.
Investigators confiscated 52 baggies containing suspect heroin/fentanyl from Alexander, according to charging documents, which further indicate that the substance was inside blue wax papers bearing a “Wonka” stamp, the street brand name.
They also seized a knotted plastic baggie containing one gram of suspect marijuana and $511 in cash from Alexander, court records allege.
“The amount of suspected heroin/fentanyl mix found was consistent with (illegal drug) sales. The amount of heroin/fentanyl was approximately five grams, which is a large amount,” according to charging documents.
Saulsbury also reports in court records that, at the time of Alexander’s arrest and the confiscation of the suspected drugs, he was within 1,000 feet of the Family Education Center in Hollingsworth Manor.
