PERRYVILLE — Investigators caught a man with approximately 30 pounds of suspect marijuana after he returned to the scene of his initial, alleged crime in Perryville — two times within eight hours, according to the Perryville Police Department.
The suspect marijuana was inside numerous Mason-style jars that ranged in size from half-pint to one gallon, in addition to other containers, including a Tostitos salsa jar and a garbage bag, police said. Investigators found all of those containers inside a 2016 Ford Fusion owned by the suspect — Michael Joseph Davis, 30, of Perryville, police added.
A PPD officer responded to the suspect’s residence in the 700 block of Susquehanna Avenue at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 10, after receiving a complaint regarding a domestic assault, police reported.
”The officer determined that the suspect, Michael Davis had assaulted the victim . . . including choking her to the verge of losing consciousness,” PPD Chief Robert Nitz told the Cecil Whig.
He had fled from the residence before the PPD officer arrived, and a search for him was unsuccessful, according to police.
Davis, however, reportedly returned to that address at approximately 7:45 p.m. on Nov. 10 — some six hours later — and the alleged victim called 911 again after they had gotten into an argument, police reported.
Once again, Davis fled from the residence before PPD officers arrived there, and a search for him proved to be fruitless, police noted.
After officers had left the scene, Davis reportedly came back to that residence — this time at approximately 9:20 p.m. Nov. 10, some eight hours after the alleged assault had occurred there and about 90 minutes after he had returned to that dwelling for the first time, according to police.
”This time, officers contacted Davis, who was seated inside his vehicle, a 2016 Ford Fusion parked outside of the residence. Based upon the earlier investigation, Davis was placed under arrest for the domestic assault. Once removed from the vehicle, officers located — in plain view — a Mason jar filled with . . . suspect marijuana. As the officer peered into the vehicle’s windows, he observed a large blue Rubbermaid tote with multiple Mason jars filled with (suspect marijuana),” Nitz outlined.
Based on the possible evidence seen inside the vehicle, PPD investigators seized the Fusion and made arrangements to have it towed to the agency’s headquarters, police said. Then they applied for a search warrant, which a judge granted, setting the stage for a court-approved search of the Fusion, police added.
While searching the vehicle, investigators confiscated the following items after finding them inside a large Rubbermaid-type tote, according to police:
One pint-sized, clear glass, Mason-type jar filled with suspect marijuana.One Tostitos Salsa clear glass jar filled with suspect marijuana.Eight quart-sized, clear glass, Mason-type jars filled with suspect marijuana.Three half-gallon-sized, clear glass, Mason-type jars filled with suspect marijuana.Two gallon-sized, clear glass, Mason-type jars filled with suspect marijuana.A “large amount of loose, green plant-like substance” believed to be marijuana, which was lying on the bottom of the tote. One vacuum-sealing device. One roll of sealing bags. Four pairs of scissors marked by suspect marijuana residue. The scissors were inside the blue tote found on the vehicle’s rear seat.
Inside a large, gray Rubbermaid-type tote, which was located on the front passenger’s seat, investigators found the following items, police reported:
Two half-pint-sized, clear glass, Mason-type jars filled with suspect marijuana.One pint-sized, clear glass, Mason-type jar filled with suspect marijuana.19 quart-sized, clear glass, Mason-type jars filled with suspect marijuana.One half-gallon, clear glass, Mason-type jar filled with suspect marijuana.One gallon-sized, clear glass, Mason-type jar filled with suspect marijuana.
Investigators also confiscated a “large, black trash bag” that was half-filled with suspect marijuana, after locating it on the front passenger’s floorboard, and a portable scale, which they found inside a black backpack that was on the front passenger’s seat, police allege.
Scheduled for a Dec. 14 preliminary hearing, Davis is facing 10 criminal charges, three of which are felonies, including first-degree assault relating to the alleged domestic assault, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and manufacturing marijuana, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Davis remained in the Cecil County Detention Center without bond on Monday night, after his bail review hearing earlier that day, court records show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.